Sandwiched Between Orlando And Gainesville Is A Quiet Community Near Golf Clubs, Trails, And A State Park

Sitting on the southern end of Silver Springs Shores is a golf course that predates the surrounding homes. Desmond Muirhead, a noted golf course designer, was the architect for The Country Club at Silver Springs Shores, a course that offers a challenge to both leisurely and serious golfers. The course opened to the public in 1969 at the edge of the Marshall Swamp Wildlife Area, and it continues to offer a unique challenge to those who play it.

The Country Club at Silver Springs Shores is unique because of its severe greens and putting surfaces with challenging landscapes that present hazards for golfers. The greens here are fast, and the 18-hole course changes dramatically from the front nine to the back. The front nine offers a more traditional layout with open landing areas; the back nine is where the course earns its reputation as one of the area's toughest, featuring water hazards on six of its holes and frequent wildlife sightings due to its location beside the swamp.

While visitors can purchase a membership here that offers certain perks, The Country Club at Silver Springs Shores is open to non-members as well. If you're looking for a course that's less challenging, Lake Diamond Golf & Country Club sits just to the north and is better suited for beginners.