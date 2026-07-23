Between Seattle And Vancouver Is A Scenic PNW City With River Views, Local Shops, And Nature Escapes

If you draw a line on a map almost straight north from Seattle, you'll eventually come across Ferndale, a cozy city boasting plenty of its own under-the-radar charms. Home to around 18,000 people, Ferndale retains a small-town ambiance while supporting a big enough population to give the place a bit of verve, resulting in a downtown with some funky, locally-owned shops, quality eateries, and good beer.

However, it's Ferndale's natural surroundings that are the real star of the show. Ferndale straddles a section of the beautiful Nooksack River and is only 13 miles from the border with Canada, making it much closer to Vancouver than Seattle, whose international airport is nearly a two-hour drive south. Two idyllic parks sit right on the edge of the city and the Nooksack River offers an array of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Ferndale is also within striking distance of Mount Baker — a snow-capped stratovolcano — as well as North Cascades National Park.

When one person posed the question, "What's it like living in Ferndale, Washington?" on Reddit, this satisfied local summarizes: "Overall, it's a good little spot. Close to Vancouver and Seattle ... Summers are perfect for me as I love the milder weather ... The scenery is great with Mount Baker as backdrop. Pretty much has everything you need."