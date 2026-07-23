Forget The Car, Travelers Need Another Way To Visit This Ex-Mining Town In Canada That's Now A Ghostly Beauty

Ghost towns have long fascinated adventurous travelers, and few capture the eerie magic of forgotten places quite like Anyox. This former mining town sits in a remote area on the shores of Granby Bay in Observatory Inlet, a fjord in British Columbia, around 93 miles north of Prince Rupert. It was first established as a copper mine in 1911 by the Granby Consolidated Mining, Smelting and Power Company. It flourished over the next two decades — the town had around 2,500 residents at its peak, as well as a post office, schools, banks, a hospital, and even a golf course. But the Great Depression caused the price of copper to plummet, forcing the mine to close in 1936. Anyox was abandoned, and after two forest fires in 1942 and 1943, much of what remained of the town was destroyed.

Today, this once-thriving abandoned destination continues to attract explorers from all over. Those who make the trip to Anyox are rewarded with many unique sightings, such as the shell of a hydroelectric plant at the base of a waterfall, a steam plant, the Anyox dam, the ruins of a hospital, and a cemetery. The surrounding forest is littered with overturned trains, water pipes, rusty fire hydrants, and even the skeleton of an old vehicle, according to Canadian explorer and photographer Dave Conlon of Freaktography. These historic remains are surrounded by the rugged mountains and vast forests of Northern British Columbia.

Travelers eager to explore Anyox's ghostly beauty are going to have to put in the extra effort. Unreachable by road or rail, the only way to get here is by boat, helicopter, or floatplane. Mining has long been associated with remote and isolated corners of the world, and Anyox was no different. Steamships were the sole way of traveling in and out of the area, and miners had little choice but to live on site.