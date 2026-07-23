Forget The Car, Travelers Need Another Way To Visit This Ex-Mining Town In Canada That's Now A Ghostly Beauty
Ghost towns have long fascinated adventurous travelers, and few capture the eerie magic of forgotten places quite like Anyox. This former mining town sits in a remote area on the shores of Granby Bay in Observatory Inlet, a fjord in British Columbia, around 93 miles north of Prince Rupert. It was first established as a copper mine in 1911 by the Granby Consolidated Mining, Smelting and Power Company. It flourished over the next two decades — the town had around 2,500 residents at its peak, as well as a post office, schools, banks, a hospital, and even a golf course. But the Great Depression caused the price of copper to plummet, forcing the mine to close in 1936. Anyox was abandoned, and after two forest fires in 1942 and 1943, much of what remained of the town was destroyed.
Today, this once-thriving abandoned destination continues to attract explorers from all over. Those who make the trip to Anyox are rewarded with many unique sightings, such as the shell of a hydroelectric plant at the base of a waterfall, a steam plant, the Anyox dam, the ruins of a hospital, and a cemetery. The surrounding forest is littered with overturned trains, water pipes, rusty fire hydrants, and even the skeleton of an old vehicle, according to Canadian explorer and photographer Dave Conlon of Freaktography. These historic remains are surrounded by the rugged mountains and vast forests of Northern British Columbia.
Travelers eager to explore Anyox's ghostly beauty are going to have to put in the extra effort. Unreachable by road or rail, the only way to get here is by boat, helicopter, or floatplane. Mining has long been associated with remote and isolated corners of the world, and Anyox was no different. Steamships were the sole way of traveling in and out of the area, and miners had little choice but to live on site.
Planning your trip to Anyox
Getting to Anyox is an adventure in itself, and it requires significant planning. Your starting point is either Northwest Terrace Regional Airport (YXT) in the Terrace-Kitimat region or Prince Rupert Airport (YPR) in Prince Rupert. From here, you must charter a boat, seaplane, or helicopter to get to Anyox. Until recently, Terrace-based Northern BC Jet Boat Tours ran guided trips to Anyox, but upon reaching out, the company stated that these excursions are no longer offered. Another local operator, Clearly Coastal Charters, provides private transfers between Prince Rupert and Anyox. Thunder 1 Adventures also arranges private boat trips to Anyox. These can take up to five days round-trip due to the lengthy travel time, and include both accommodations and meals on a fully certified live-aboard vessel.
Don't underestimate the pull of curiosity — a handful of daring travelers have visited the abandoned site on their own. Seasoned sailors Blaine and Janis of Onboard Tangaroa made their own way to Anyox, which they documented in a YouTube video. Freaktography founder Dave Conlon opted for a flight from Vancouver to Terrace, followed by a four-hour drive to Kitsault — another abandoned town from the 1980s — and a two-hour boat ride to Anyox.
Prefer to arrive by air? Prince Rupert-based Inland Air Charters offers floatplane trips to Anyox, weather permitting. In Terrace, Yellowhead Helicopters lists Anyox among the destinations it serves. Travelers based in Prince Rupert should consider extending their visit to explore Canada's largest rainforest, full of ancient trees and fjords, as well as Canada's first and only grizzly bear sanctuary.