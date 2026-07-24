Between Milwaukee And Rockford Is Wisconsin's Charming Village With Lake Fun, A Sandy Beach, And Scenic Trails

If you only do one thing in this lakefront village, let it be spending time in or near Geneva Lake. Head to public Williams Bay Beach, where you'll find a charming sandy beach (manned with lifeguards during the summer season), as well as a bathhouse complete with showers for when you've gotten your fill of beach time and want to wash off the sand before piling back in the car to go home. There's also a playground and numerous grassy areas on the premises for energetic kids to let off steam. While there is an entrance fee to the beach, kids age 5 and under go free. You're allowed to bring your own food, but bring drinks in reusable bottles, as glass is prohibited on the beach. Continue the environmental theme by packing said drinks into this cooler with an ultra eco-friendly design.

For more lake fun, Williams Bay Beach also has a boat launch with an area for non-motorized vessels like kayaks and paddleboards and another area for motorized boats. Just note: you'll need to pay to launch your boat here. You can pay the day rate when you arrive at the launch or purchase an annual pass at Williams Bay's village hall. And if, after your time on Wisconsin's Geneva Lake, you're itching for another lake to spend time near, perhaps it's time to hop the pond to check out the original Lake Geneva in Switzerland and this Samantha Brown-approved quirky district right on its shores.