In 1982, the world met Rambo, a Vietnam vet with a survivalist knife that became the must-have item for every Scout and wannabe action hero in the 1980s. Although the first movie, "First Blood," is an anti-war film that explores PTSD and toxic masculinity, the franchise turned "Rambo" into shorthand for a jacked ball of testosterone shooting machine guns into a jungle. Whatever the scenario, though, Rambo has his knife that became the most iconic in the world, a symbol of survival and self-reliance.

Master knifemaker Jimmy Lile designed the original Rambo knife based on the Randall Model 18. Produced in the 1960s for pilots, the Model 18 had a serrated edge to cut your way out of a plane if it went down and a hollow handle with survival supplies like a compass, fish hook and line, and matches. In the first two movies, Stallone's hollow-handled knife is filled with these survival tools, which kicked off a craze to get a Rambo-style camping knife.

The non-hollow knife designed by Gil Hibben for "Rambo III" (1988) was the most popular. But for many, the hollow knives with survival kits are a core memory. They capture that feeling of youth when you genuinely believe you might need a huge knife with a compass, matches, and a fishing hook just in case you ever get lost in the woods despite living in a New Jersey suburb. By the way, that's not to say they always worked. As one Reddit user writes, their cheap knife is "sharp as a marshmallow!" and due to its design and weight, it's not recommended by survivalists. So, you may want to skip including this knife in your DIY disaster kit made of Dollar Tree essentials, but instead, you can look out for it as a vintage collector's item at estate sales.