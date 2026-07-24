Between Fort Wayne And The Michigan Border Is Indiana's Park With A Sandy Beach, Wetland Trail, And Lake Views
With rising summer temperatures, many vacationers are looking to find relief from the heat. For those who happen to live in or near the Hoosier State, Dallas Lake Park provides just the place to escape to cooler climes. This Indiana park offers visitors a pretty beach, as well as a scenic trail that offers plenty of shade. Dallas Lake is part of the Indian Lakes Chain, a group of five lakes that are linked by the Little Elkhart River in Northern Indiana's LaGrange County. The nearly 350-square-acre lake is located in Wolcottville, home to just over 1,000 people. The small town sits in between Fort Wayne, a dynamic and underrated Midwest city, to the south and the Michigan border to the north.
A YMCA camp once sat along the southern shore of this lake. The LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation purchased the old camp and established Dallas Lake Park in 1989. The county initially renovated the camp's buildings into a rental facility and offices. Since then, the property has expanded to include Pond 'Lil, which was declared a state nature preserve. It also added new amenities, like picnic facilities, vault toilets, and a swimming pier. The lakefront park, which includes prairies, wetlands, and forests, now covers 140 acres, providing a tranquil green space to get out in nature.
Activities at Dallas Lake Park, Indiana
This time of year, most people make a beeline for the beach when they arrive at Dallas Lake Park. It's easy to see why as you approach the golden sand, dotted with sun loungers, picnic tables, and beach towels. The roped-in swimming area and large swimming pier are just steps away. While there aren't any lifeguards on duty, the calm water is a scenic spot for a swim. There's no cost to visit the park, but visitors will need to pay a daily fee ($1) to use the beach, which helps keep the area pristine.
After cooling off, check out the Dallas Lake Park Trail for a bit of shade. The wide, nearly 2-mile loop alternates between boardwalks and crushed limestone as it passes 14 fitness stations and an observation deck overlooking Pond 'Lil. The trail stretches to the lake's edge along the beach, climbs into the woods, and connects with another short trail, the Prairie Trail, near its southern tip. There's even a Dallas Lake Park Photo Scavenger Hunt to keep kids occupied along the way.
When you're done exploring the park, don't miss nearby Shipshewana, a charming Indiana town with delicious dining. Or, if you're making the 30-minute drive across the state border, you can visit Sturgis, a Michigan city with lake fun, camping, and local shops. All of these spots are easily accessible from Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA), which receives nonstop flights from 14 cities around the United States.