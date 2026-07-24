Between Fort Wayne And The Michigan Border Is Indiana's Park With A Sandy Beach, Wetland Trail, And Lake Views

With rising summer temperatures, many vacationers are looking to find relief from the heat. For those who happen to live in or near the Hoosier State, Dallas Lake Park provides just the place to escape to cooler climes. This Indiana park offers visitors a pretty beach, as well as a scenic trail that offers plenty of shade. Dallas Lake is part of the Indian Lakes Chain, a group of five lakes that are linked by the Little Elkhart River in Northern Indiana's LaGrange County. The nearly 350-square-acre lake is located in Wolcottville, home to just over 1,000 people. The small town sits in between Fort Wayne, a dynamic and underrated Midwest city, to the south and the Michigan border to the north.

A YMCA camp once sat along the southern shore of this lake. The LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation purchased the old camp and established Dallas Lake Park in 1989. The county initially renovated the camp's buildings into a rental facility and offices. Since then, the property has expanded to include Pond 'Lil, which was declared a state nature preserve. It also added new amenities, like picnic facilities, vault toilets, and a swimming pier. The lakefront park, which includes prairies, wetlands, and forests, now covers 140 acres, providing a tranquil green space to get out in nature.