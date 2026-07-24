Not Cancun, Not Tulum — Mexico's Best Resort Of 2026 Is In A Colorful Region With A Vibrant Culture And Scenic Beaches

The secret is out: Mexico's top-rated resort is not in Cancun or Tulum. It's in the state of Jalisco on the Costalegre, or "Happy Coast," along Mexico's Pacific coast. Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo was voted the No. 1 resort in Mexico in Travel + Leisure's 2026 World's Best Awards, thanks to its accommodations and scenic location.

Cancun and Tulum are in the state of Quintana Roo on the Yucatán Peninsula. Cancun has been one of Mexico's most popular vacation destinations since its development in the 1970s, welcoming millions of visitors each year. However, it was named the world's worst tourist destination in 2025 due to excessive crowds, price gouging, and overhyped attractions. Tulum followed a similar trajectory after gaining widespread attention on social media in the early 2000s, transforming from a sleepy Maya fishing village into one of Mexico's trendiest destinations. But it has also suffered from its own success, with tourism cooling due to higher costs, infrastructure issues, and environmental concerns.

While the Yucatán Peninsula and Riviera Maya continue to draw tourists for their beaches, archaeological sites, and rich cultural heritage, those seeking luxury and authenticity without crowds are starting to look elsewhere. That's helping put resorts such as Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo — in an area of relative obscurity to the usual social media algorithm — on more travelers' wish lists.