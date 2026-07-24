Not Cancun, Not Tulum — Mexico's Best Resort Of 2026 Is In A Colorful Region With A Vibrant Culture And Scenic Beaches
The secret is out: Mexico's top-rated resort is not in Cancun or Tulum. It's in the state of Jalisco on the Costalegre, or "Happy Coast," along Mexico's Pacific coast. Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo was voted the No. 1 resort in Mexico in Travel + Leisure's 2026 World's Best Awards, thanks to its accommodations and scenic location.
Cancun and Tulum are in the state of Quintana Roo on the Yucatán Peninsula. Cancun has been one of Mexico's most popular vacation destinations since its development in the 1970s, welcoming millions of visitors each year. However, it was named the world's worst tourist destination in 2025 due to excessive crowds, price gouging, and overhyped attractions. Tulum followed a similar trajectory after gaining widespread attention on social media in the early 2000s, transforming from a sleepy Maya fishing village into one of Mexico's trendiest destinations. But it has also suffered from its own success, with tourism cooling due to higher costs, infrastructure issues, and environmental concerns.
While the Yucatán Peninsula and Riviera Maya continue to draw tourists for their beaches, archaeological sites, and rich cultural heritage, those seeking luxury and authenticity without crowds are starting to look elsewhere. That's helping put resorts such as Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo — in an area of relative obscurity to the usual social media algorithm — on more travelers' wish lists.
A stay at Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is unlike any other
Having been voted the No. 1 resort in Mexico, visitors to the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo will experience a truly unique stay. The resort is located along the underrated sunny paradise of the Costalegre in Jalisco, which spans 90 miles of untouched coastline from Puerto Vallarta to Manzanillo. It's set within a 3,000-acre private nature preserve, where low-profile architecture blends into the surrounding landscape with natural materials and colors.
The guest experience is equally thoughtful. There are accommodations for every style of traveler or desired experience, from beachfront bungalows with traditional Mexican palapa-style roofs to modern, stylish one- and two-bedroom suites with private infinity pools. On-site dining includes Sal, Coyul, or Nacho, each with its own distinct menu. Guests can also tour Rancho Lola, the farm that supplies many of the resort's restaurants, participate in a restorative temazcal ceremony, or go on a biking or boat tour. And of course, there's Majahua Beach, which is privately managed by the resort.
Where to go when you're ready to leave the resort
A resort stay is a great way to escape the rigors of everyday life, and it's entirely possible to spend your trip without leaving the property. But if you do venture out, Jalisco is ready to welcome you with plenty of other vibrant towns, scenic beaches, and a taste of the region's culture.
The closest town is La Manzanilla, about 9 miles north. There, you can visit Playa La Manzanilla, a broad sandy beach, or stop by Cocodrilario La Manzanilla, a wildlife sanctuary dedicated to crocodile conservation. Farther south is Cuastecomate, a small beach town hidden in a cove framed by bright green trees. You can spend the day here under a beach umbrella, drinking, eating local seafood, and enjoying the lukewarm ocean waters.
For a little more adventure and a deeper look at everyday life in the region, head over the hill to San Patricio, a low-key Mexico destination. Browse Mercado de Melaque for street food, local ingredients, and fresh produce. If you happen to be in town on a Wednesday, visit the tianguis, or open-air market, where you can shop for traditional clothing, jewelry, and handmade home goods. Afterward, take a stroll along Malecón de Melaque toward neighboring Barra de Navidad. If you're up for a quick hike, make the trek to Mirador Don Lupe for panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the rock formations known as Islotes Los Lobos Marinos, where sea lions can often be spotted.