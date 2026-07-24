Wedged Between The Michigan And Ohio Borders Is Indiana's State Park For Forest Camping, Trails, And Lake Fun

Indiana may be overlooked for other Midwestern states when it comes to lush parklands, but it often surprises those willing to take a chance. With 24 state parks scattered across the "Hoosier State", there is everything from dramatic canyons and rolling woodlands to unspoiled shorelines for memorable wilderness trips. One of these sprawling parks is tucked in Northern Indiana, near both the Michigan and Ohio state lines, where you have lovely deciduous forests and glacial-formed lakes as prominent landscapes. Pokagon State Park, designated in 1925 as Indiana's fifth state park, has a variety of outdoor recreation to boot.

The park's scenic waterways allow for leisurely beach days and freshwater fishing. Meanwhile, on land, you have multi-use trails and shady campsites to spend the night. This developed park also has an inn (named the 'Potawatomi Inn') with a restaurant and an indoor pool alongside historic air-conditioned cabins for those who'd want their nature trip with a side of modern amenities. Fun doesn't stop as wintertime arrives, either, when travelers can take advantage of skiing, ice-fishing, and nostalgic toboggan-style sleds that glide you through hillsides. You can see why Visit Indiana referred to it as the "Indiana State Parks' winter wonderland."

Located right off I-69 and an easy drive (around two to three hours) from major cities such as Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Cleveland, the Pokagon State Park enjoys a prime location. If you're flying, the nearest commercial airport is in eternally underrated Fort Wayne, about an hour away by road. Unless you have an annual permit, expect to pay a one-time entrance fee, even if you're a guest at their accommodations. All the money goes to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which maintains the pristine conditions of this park.