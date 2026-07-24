Wedged Between The Michigan And Ohio Borders Is Indiana's State Park For Forest Camping, Trails, And Lake Fun
Indiana may be overlooked for other Midwestern states when it comes to lush parklands, but it often surprises those willing to take a chance. With 24 state parks scattered across the "Hoosier State", there is everything from dramatic canyons and rolling woodlands to unspoiled shorelines for memorable wilderness trips. One of these sprawling parks is tucked in Northern Indiana, near both the Michigan and Ohio state lines, where you have lovely deciduous forests and glacial-formed lakes as prominent landscapes. Pokagon State Park, designated in 1925 as Indiana's fifth state park, has a variety of outdoor recreation to boot.
The park's scenic waterways allow for leisurely beach days and freshwater fishing. Meanwhile, on land, you have multi-use trails and shady campsites to spend the night. This developed park also has an inn (named the 'Potawatomi Inn') with a restaurant and an indoor pool alongside historic air-conditioned cabins for those who'd want their nature trip with a side of modern amenities. Fun doesn't stop as wintertime arrives, either, when travelers can take advantage of skiing, ice-fishing, and nostalgic toboggan-style sleds that glide you through hillsides. You can see why Visit Indiana referred to it as the "Indiana State Parks' winter wonderland."
Located right off I-69 and an easy drive (around two to three hours) from major cities such as Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Cleveland, the Pokagon State Park enjoys a prime location. If you're flying, the nearest commercial airport is in eternally underrated Fort Wayne, about an hour away by road. Unless you have an annual permit, expect to pay a one-time entrance fee, even if you're a guest at their accommodations. All the money goes to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which maintains the pristine conditions of this park.
Experience a taste of the outdoors at Pokagon State Park
The Pokagon State Park's scenic mix of woods and wetlands is criss-crossed by more than 13 miles of trails for both hikers and bikers to enjoy. That mix is complemented by a Nature Center that features historic exhibits, informative displays, and wildlife displays to help you get acquainted with this Indiana park. Those who are at home in hiking boots are encouraged to complete the strenuous Hell's Point Challenge. It meanders towards wetlands, hardwoods, expansive prairies, Lake Lonidaw, and the park's highest point, after whom the challenge is named. "The different landscapes were great! Full sun in the wetlands, wear sun block/be prepared," writes one hiker on AllTrails.
However, you could also reach Hell's Point via easier trails, such as wildlife-abundant Trail 3, where trekkers move through lush green areas and begin or end at the Potawatomi Inn. Meanwhile, those who'd like an easy ramble through the park's ecological features can traverse the 3.8-mile Wetland View Loop. One hiker wrote on AllTrails that, "The wetland loop is very diverse. Open grass lands on small rolling hills while walking around the large pond then into the woods for a bit a more undulating walk. Very beautiful and peaceful."
While the land adventures are exciting, water babies can look forward to having fun at the park's two natural lakes: Lake James and Snow Lake. Bring your own boat, but if you don't want to lug it around, rentals are available. If you prefer to fish, expect to catch species such as bass, bluegill, northern pike, and catfish. Meanwhile, those who are here for the waterfront views and leisure days can check out the beaches instead.
Beach fun and camping at Pokagon State Park
Pokagon State Park's two beaches lure visitors with sandy shores and roped-off swimming areas to keep swimmers and boats separate. However, the beaches are not staffed by lifeguards, so you have to exercise caution. One of the beaches also has a concession stand if you want to munch on some snacks while soaking up the sun and scenery.
After a long day of excursions, you can rest your weary legs at the cozy forested campgrounds of the park. There are over 250 sites (a mix of electric and non-electric) and multiple loops scattered in a shaded setting, so visitors can sleep amid the rustle of trees and the sounds of nature. Despite being an immersive experience, you can still enjoy amenities such as showers, flush toilets, water, picnic tables at each site, and a camp store for anything you may need in these Indiana wilds. While these features make it super convenient for a new camper to have a wonderful stay, there's never a bad time to familiarize yourself with the common camping mistakes new adventurers often make.
Those seeking a higher level of comfort can also book a room at the Potawatomi Inn or stay in the lakeside historic cottages for a more upgraded and cozier stay. All of Potagon State Park's accommodations are open year-round, and some are pet-friendly (though your furry friends need to be leashed at all times). If you want to extend your exploration, drive 30 minutes to Auburn, a charming and walkable city for a weekend getaway.