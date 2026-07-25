Between Hartford And Albany Is New England's Underrated State Park With A Scenic Waterfall And Fishing Spots

There are few things more majestic in nature than a waterfall. There is just something about the roar of the rushing water that can make you forget about your stress and just appreciate the lovely world we live in. If you're visiting New England, there are lots to choose from. However, there is one scenic waterfall in the underrated Campbell Falls State Park, which, though largely in the state of Connecticut, crosses the border into Massachusetts at its northernmost point. In fact, if you hike to the falls from the Connecticut side, you can see a marker at the state line. (Both states take care of the park.) There is a hike in from each state, and neither one is very long. You can enjoy some stream fishing, or splash in the pool at the base of the 50-foot falls. This is a quiet park with no development, so bring water and maybe a picnic lunch.

While researching this underrated state park of just over 100 acres, we looked at its high ratings on review sites and low numbers of actual reviews. It's rated 4.7/5 on Tripadvisor with only 36 reviews, 4.8/5 on Google Maps with under 300, and 4.5/5 on Yelp with a mere 16. One reviewer on Google Maps refers to the park as "incredibly peaceful," while another says, "very serene mid-week with minimal crowds." On AllTrails, a reviewer calls it "absolutely beautiful, peaceful and quiet." The park is around 40 miles northwest of Hartford, Connecticut, and about 62 miles southeast of Albany, New York. It's a good idea to rent a car for this trip. The closest airport is Bradley International Airport, around 38 miles away in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.