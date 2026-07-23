Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Iceland's Blue Lagoon For This Less-Crowded Alternative With Waters Just As Majestic

Known for its mineral-rich, milky blue water, Iceland's Blue Lagoon earns its place as a world-class destination. The one problem with having such a reputation is the rise in crowds. As the crowds of the Blue Lagoon grow, visitors to Iceland are finding alternatives to the geothermal spa, and many are turning to the recently renovated Earth Lagoon Mývatn. As one Google Maps review of the Blue Lagoon puts it: "Myvatn is much better, less crowded and less expensive."

With its location in the far-flung north, a little under a six-hour drive from Reykjavik, the spa gets smaller crowds than the Blue Lagoon. The waters share a similar otherworldly milky-blue hue, although the content is different. While the Blue Lagoon is filled with mineral-rich geothermal seawater, the Earth Lagoon uses naturally heated geothermal freshwater. Both are rich in silica, the mineral that gives the water a milky look, and other minerals, but the Earth Lagoon also contains sulfur. Sulfur has been found to have healing and soothing benefits for the skin (though the smell can take some getting used to). The Earth Lagoon reopened in a soft-opening phase on July 9, 2026, although visitors are reporting that parts of it are still under construction, with one reviewer on Google Maps saying that, "the facilities aren't completely finished, but that doesn't stop you from having a truly beautiful and unique experience."