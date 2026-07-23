Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Iceland's Blue Lagoon For This Less-Crowded Alternative With Waters Just As Majestic
Known for its mineral-rich, milky blue water, Iceland's Blue Lagoon earns its place as a world-class destination. The one problem with having such a reputation is the rise in crowds. As the crowds of the Blue Lagoon grow, visitors to Iceland are finding alternatives to the geothermal spa, and many are turning to the recently renovated Earth Lagoon Mývatn. As one Google Maps review of the Blue Lagoon puts it: "Myvatn is much better, less crowded and less expensive."
With its location in the far-flung north, a little under a six-hour drive from Reykjavik, the spa gets smaller crowds than the Blue Lagoon. The waters share a similar otherworldly milky-blue hue, although the content is different. While the Blue Lagoon is filled with mineral-rich geothermal seawater, the Earth Lagoon uses naturally heated geothermal freshwater. Both are rich in silica, the mineral that gives the water a milky look, and other minerals, but the Earth Lagoon also contains sulfur. Sulfur has been found to have healing and soothing benefits for the skin (though the smell can take some getting used to). The Earth Lagoon reopened in a soft-opening phase on July 9, 2026, although visitors are reporting that parts of it are still under construction, with one reviewer on Google Maps saying that, "the facilities aren't completely finished, but that doesn't stop you from having a truly beautiful and unique experience."
What Makes Earth Lagoon Mývatn A Worthwhile Trip
Previously known as the Mývatn Nature Baths, Earth Lagoon Mývatn expanded during its recent renovation. Both the lagoon and the facilities have grown, and the spa now welcomes up to 580 people at a time. Elements of the surrounding nature are incorporated into the facilities, with a swim-in steam bath built into a lava cave along with local stones used in the main building's walls and roof. A new swim-up bar, a lava rock passage between lagoon sections, and the new cafe are just some of the other additions. The lagoon remains in a soft opening phase, with delays stemming from the discovery of a large cave underneath.
Mývatn has long been a quieter alternative to the Blue Lagoon. The lagoon's 4.5-star rating on Google and just over 7,600 reviews, most pre-renovation, reflect a smaller yet still devoted following. The updated spa cafe already received a rave review for its sandwiches, soups, and pastries. One Google reviewer recommends that visitors get there right when it opens to have it practically to themselves. Plenty compare the Mývatn lagoon with the one in the south. Another reviewer calls the northern lagoon "less commercialized" than the Blue Lagoon and says it "offers a more tranquil atmosphere surrounded by volcanic landscapes," with one more fan making the comparison and writing that Mývatn is "less expensive, less crowded, but equally memorable."
Why Earth Lagoon's Distance Matters and How to Get There
The Blue Lagoon has long been a can't-miss destination for any traveler to Iceland, with over 700,000 visitors per year, according to Fodor's. The immensely Instagrammable waters surrounded by lava rocks catch the eye and draw visitors in. One big reason for the crowds is that the spa is only a 20-minute drive from the airport, making it a way to relax if you have a five or six-hour layover on your way to or from Europe, or an easy stop on the way to or from the airport. That convenience has helped turn this bucket-list destination into one of Iceland's most crowded attractions.
As the baseball player Yogi Berra once said, "No one goes there anymore, it's too crowded." Earth Lagoon Mývatn has its own stunning setting, but the distance deters many tourists from visiting. Those who make the trek north find a beautiful, rustic spa surrounded by lava rocks.
To get to Mývatn, most people will drive. An often-overlooked gem of a town, Akureyri is a great place to stay when you head to Earth Lagoon, as it's about a 70-minute drive away. If you aren't renting a car during your trip to the country, the Strætó bus route 56 will take you to the lagoon from Akureyri Hof in about 75 minutes. You can fly into the Akureyri International Airport (AEY), but flights are limited. The major airport, Keflavík International Airport (KEF), is the most common entry point for a trip to Iceland.