Forget Florida, Retire To Alabama's Tranquil Getaway With A Vibrant Culture, Charming Towns, And Outdoor Fun

Balmy Florida probably isn't giving up its crown as one of the most popular retirement destinations in the country any time soon. But would-be movers to the Sunshine State should also remember that there are stacks and stacks of other options across the vast United States, and they can come where you least expect them. Enter The Yellowhammer State's Marengo County, which has recently been namedropped on lists of the top retirement counties in all of Alabama by Stacker.

The reason? First off, a glance at the country-wide neighborhood and schools database Niche shows that Marengo has some tempting metrics, including a median home value that's just a third of the national average. That's backed up by data from the official Marengo County Economic Development Authority, which further points out that its cut-out of Alabama boasts 28 National Register of Historic Places locations, and a long, rich agricultural tradition thanks to its place amid the fertile Black Belt. To put it another way: Low house prices combine with slow, country living in these parts.

You'll find Marengo County in western Alabama. Highway 43 cuts through the middle of it all from north to south, linking the main towns with Interstate 20 in as little as 50 minutes. In terms of air connections, the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) is the busiest hub in the state, and your best bet for links to other U.S. hubs like Chicago, New York, Houston, and Las Vegas, to name just a few. It's sat conveniently northeast along I-20, some two hours' drive from Marengo County.