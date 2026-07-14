Forget Florida, Retire To Alabama's Peaceful County With Mountain Views, Parks, And Charming Towns

While the endless Vitamin D and white-sand beaches of the Sunshine State might seem a tempting prospect for those golden years, it's worth knowing that Florida isn't the only prime retirement destination in the United States. In fact, there are some top options in places you might not expect. Enter Alabama's Shelby County, a cut-out of land that sits at the very heart of the Yellowhammer State, where leafy parks rub shoulders with vibrant towns, and winding riverways find their way through the low hills of Appalachia.

It's certainly not as busy as some of the retirement hotspots in Florida — the population density here is a mere 307 people per square mile, more than 10 times less than Florida hotspots like Tampa and Sarasota. The upshot? You can look forward to quietude in these parts. Quiet backed by oodles of nature, since Shelby hosts the mountain and lake paradise of Oak Mountain State Park, where you can head to find sweeps of pine woods webbed with hiking paths, mountain biking routes, and bridle trails alike.

On top of all that, Shelby County comes with a peppering of pretty towns that have lively Main Streets brimming with local shops and public art, all of which are within easy striking distance of the largest airport in the state. Yep, the Birmingham–Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) sits a mere 30 minutes' drive to the north of Alabaster, Shelby's largest town, with Interstate 65 offering convenient access to and from the terminals.