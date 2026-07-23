Canada's Charming Little Great Lakes Beach Town Has An Inviting Downtown And Outdoor Fun

Some of the biggest surprises come from hidden, smaller places like delicious hole-in-the-wall restaurants or a remote vista discovered on a road trip. The same is true for the diminutive town of Brighton in Ontario, Canada. Its downtown exudes small-town charm while its natural surroundings provide massively scenic views and bountiful opportunities to enjoy outdoor adventures on the beach or in the forests.

While Canadian locals arrive here by simply hugging the northern coast of Lake Ontario, visitors from farther abroad can land at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and follow that same route east for two hours. Along the way, the landscape alternates between pastoral farms and forests. When you arrive in town, you'll be treated to an impressive number of historical buildings, some dating back to the mid-to-late 1800s.

This little town of just over 12,000 has come a long way since its early stagecoach days, when the rough downtown roads inspired a poet named Carrie M. Hoople to pen the verse "Ours not to reason why. Ours but to clutch and cry, while onward we thundered," as shared by a professor at Houghton University. It's thankfully much easier now to stroll or drive along Main Street or to reach the beach and take in all that Brighton offers.