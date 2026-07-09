Canada's Underrated Lake Ontario Village Is A Charming And Walkable Escape With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Art
Ontario is home to countless places that have small towns, villages, and hamlets that feel as though they've been plucked straight from the pages of a storybook. Among them, Prince Edward County stands out as a picturesque destination for a memorable weekend escape. Colorful storefronts line charming main streets all across its close-knit communities, home to one-of-a-kind boutiques, cozy cafés, and handcrafted goods created by local artisans.
After nearly two decades of exploring Prince Edward County by motorcycle, I can confidently say it's one of eastern Ontario's most scenic destinations and one of the most relaxing places to ride. The winding country roads lead past expansive farmland, where grazing cows and horses dot the landscape, and through tiny villages that can disappear from view in the blink of an eye. But if you're traveling east toward the popular town of Picton — darling town between Toronto and Kingston, filled with boutique shops, beaches, and cafes – make time to stop in Bloomfield. This underrated Lake Ontario village nestled in the heart of this county allows visitors to retreat from the pace of the city while browsing unique shops, savoring tasty eats, and exploring its thriving arts scene.
Sure, Picton is a worthwhile destination in its own right, but Bloomfield offers a quieter charm that perfectly captures the spirit of what locals affectionately call "The County." It is also noted to be the "best-preserved small town on the Parkway." The real magic of Prince Edward County lies in slowing down, wandering through its small communities, and soaking up their laid-back atmosphere, and Bloomfield is one of the best places to do just that. With a population of just 600, this charming village is a scenic two-and-a-half-hour drive east of Toronto and just over an hour west of Kingston, Ontario.
Bloomfield is a destination for retail therapy and tasty eats
The County is known to be one of Canada's most scenic island escapes, full of beaches, shops, and world-class wine, and Bloomfield proves that even a tiny village can offer visitors as much as its more popular neighbors. In downtown Bloomfield, you'll find a picturesque main street lined with colorful storefronts, inviting visitors to slow down and explore on foot. Whether you're shopping for a quirky antique, a unique souvenir, or some handmade pottery, you'll find it in Bloomfield.
Along Bloomfield's Main Street, you'll come across The Love Loft. This charming boutique and wellness studio — recognizable by its white exterior and cheerful canary-yellow door — specializes in handcrafted goods from Canadian women-owned businesses. A customer describes The Love Loft in their 5-star Google review as a "Wonderful and charming shop." While you're there, treat yourself to a Soul Float session — a deeply relaxing hammock experience designed to help you unwind. Just a few steps away, Casa Lucia is a must-visit. The picturesque blue building houses one-of-a-kind handmade pottery, jewelry, and crafts hand-made by Mexican artisans in colonial towns and villages, creating a full circle shop-local moment.
If it's tasty eats you're craving, Bloomfield has you covered. Much like Consecon – a village in Prince Edward County's wine-belt pocket with top-tier eats – Bloomfield has its fair share of delectable restaurants to tame your hunger. Over on Wellington Street, the highly rated restaurant, Darlings, offers guests patio views overlooking vast farmlands filled with roaming cows. Darlings specializes in home-cooked Italian fare such as crispy arancini and pillowy soft gnocchi pomodoro, served with a Sugo that takes eight hours to make. For a sweet treat, make a stop at Slickers for a heaping spoon of ice cream on a waffle cone. From classic favorites to creative artisan flavors like toasted marshmallow and rhubarb ginger, this spot offers something for every ice cream lover. I've visited the Picton location myself, and it's absolutely worth making a stop.
Discover Bloomfield's art scene, quaint accommodations, and much more
Art aficionados can take great pleasure in visiting one of the many art galleries during their visit to Bloomfield. Situated in a colorful striped building that catches your eye before you're even near the doors is Andara Gallery. Playfully named after artists and owners, Andrew Csafordi and Tara Wilkinson, Andara Gallery ranks as one of the top 10 art galleries in Ontario, according to Tripadvisor. The gallery is home to unique paintings, beautiful photography, digital art, and ceramics. Another gallery worth checking out is the Oeno Gallery. This gallery plays host to numerous artist exhibits, as well as an outdoor sculpture park boasting over 200 works of art, all within a perfectly manicured garden.
But rather than rushing from one attraction to the next, one of the best ways to experience everything Bloomfield and the surrounding countryside have to offer is to spend an entire weekend exploring at a relaxed pace. Wander the village's welcoming streets and nearby wineries, such as Huff Estates, and take in the area's peaceful rural charm. While you won't find large chain hotels in Bloomfield, you'll discover something far more memorable: an inviting collection of charming bed and breakfasts, where warm hospitality, unique character, and cozy accommodations make every stay feel personal and authentic.
Those looking for an outdoor experience and taking in nature will be pleasantly surprised with all there is to do in and around Bloomfield. You'll also find Sandbanks Provincial Park nearby, which is a hotspot for birdwatching along the shores of Lake Ontario. And one of my personal favorite places to visit, Lake on the Mountain Provincial Park, is located near Picton.