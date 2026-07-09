Canada's Underrated Lake Ontario Village Is A Charming And Walkable Escape With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Art

Ontario is home to countless places that have small towns, villages, and hamlets that feel as though they've been plucked straight from the pages of a storybook. Among them, Prince Edward County stands out as a picturesque destination for a memorable weekend escape. Colorful storefronts line charming main streets all across its close-knit communities, home to one-of-a-kind boutiques, cozy cafés, and handcrafted goods created by local artisans.

After nearly two decades of exploring Prince Edward County by motorcycle, I can confidently say it's one of eastern Ontario's most scenic destinations and one of the most relaxing places to ride. The winding country roads lead past expansive farmland, where grazing cows and horses dot the landscape, and through tiny villages that can disappear from view in the blink of an eye. But if you're traveling east toward the popular town of Picton — darling town between Toronto and Kingston, filled with boutique shops, beaches, and cafes – make time to stop in Bloomfield. This underrated Lake Ontario village nestled in the heart of this county allows visitors to retreat from the pace of the city while browsing unique shops, savoring tasty eats, and exploring its thriving arts scene.

Sure, Picton is a worthwhile destination in its own right, but Bloomfield offers a quieter charm that perfectly captures the spirit of what locals affectionately call "The County." It is also noted to be the "best-preserved small town on the Parkway." The real magic of Prince Edward County lies in slowing down, wandering through its small communities, and soaking up their laid-back atmosphere, and Bloomfield is one of the best places to do just that. With a population of just 600, this charming village is a scenic two-and-a-half-hour drive east of Toronto and just over an hour west of Kingston, Ontario.