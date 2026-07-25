The 'Oldest Black-Incorporated Municipality' In The US Is A Florida Gem Near Orlando With Rescued Wild Birds
While many visitors associate Central Florida with theme parks, there's so much more to this region. As a local resident, I can attest that there are many incredible things to do around Orlando other than visiting Disney World. Personally, I think some of the towns near Orlando, like Eatonville, are particularly interesting. It's easy to add on a trip there, as it's only a 15-minute drive from downtown Orlando.
Eatonville is a true Florida gem, but it's not the size that makes it a worthy place to visit. The tiny town only has an area of about one square mile and a population of around 2,300 residents (via Census Reporter). But diamonds come in small packages, and just like a shining gemstone, the town of Eatonville is special, too. Visit Florida calls it "a cultural and historical jewel of Central Florida." Its biggest claim to fame is its rich history, as Eatonville is the oldest Black-incorporated municipality in the United States. Enslaved people who had been freed first came to the town in 1880, and they officially incorporated the town in 1887. It was also the childhood home of the famous African-American author, Zora Neale Hurston. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has also recognized the town's significance and included Eatonville on its 2024 list of America's 11 most endangered historic places.
Eatonville offers tourists a unique slice of Florida's history, but bird-lovers also enjoy visiting. The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, a rescue and rehabilitation facility helping injured and orphaned birds, is located here. Visitors can stop by and meet some of the patients and permanent residents. The center's focus is raptors, and you can see a variety of avian species such as owls, bald eagles, hawks, ospreys, vultures, kestrels, and kites.
Experiencing Eatonville's rich history
Before Eatonville officially became incorporated, newly-freed enslaved people started developing its infrastructure. St. Lawrence African Methodist Episcopal Church was founded in 1881, the earliest structure built here. But a pivotal moment in history happened on August 15, 1887, when 27 residents went to the town hall and voted on their first leaders. This was the exact moment when Eatonville became the "first town to be organized, governed, and incorporated by African-American citizens" in the United States, according to its official website. Another notable development occurred in 1889, when the Hungerford Normal and Industrial School opened its doors. For the first time in Central Florida, Black children had the opportunity to attend school.
Without the 27 African-American men who founded Eatonville, there would be no town. However, the literary works of one of its most celebrated residents also contributed to putting this important municipality on the map. Author Zora Neale Hurston grew up in Eatonville, and her upbringing inspired her most acclaimed book, "Their Eyes Were Watching God."
Since this town is small, it's easy to walk around and check it out for yourself. If you'd like to hear the stories behind the sights, you can opt for a guided tour with Eatonville 1887. It is situated next to Maitland, another one of Central Florida's oldest cities that has tasty eats, art, and historic charm, and the walking tour gives you the chance to learn about both.
Meet rescued wild birds at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey
Straddling the border of Eatonville and Maitland is an additional spot to add to your itinerary. The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey is an active rescue that aids roughly 700 birds in need each year in its on-site Raptor Trauma Clinic. Although the goal is to release the birds when they've fully recovered, you can still meet some of the center's residents. There are 32 birds that have made the center their permanent home, including Mortimer the turkey vulture, Chopper the peregrine falcon, Tallulah the bald eagle, and a barred owl named Maple.
When you visit, you can also see the Magic of Flight barn. That's where you'll find birds undergoing rehabilitation. As a wildlife enthusiast, I've enjoyed spending time with these birds. According to online reviews, I'm not alone. The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey has a 4.8-star average rating on Google, based on more than 1,000 reviews. One previous visitor shared, "There were so many beautiful raptors and other birds at this wonderful place. Two of the young ladies who work there were gracious enough to put together an impromptu private meet and greet with one of their resident Great Horned Owls, named Henry! It was literally on my lady's bucket list so she was truly swept with emotions! What a truly life changing experience."
To meet some of these extraordinary winged creatures, you can visit the center any day except Monday. There aren't hotels in Eatonville, but you can find lodging in Maitland or in nearby Winter Park. It's a charming Florida city full of lakeside parks and boutiques and is another one to add to your list when visiting Orlando.