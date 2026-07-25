The 'Oldest Black-Incorporated Municipality' In The US Is A Florida Gem Near Orlando With Rescued Wild Birds

While many visitors associate Central Florida with theme parks, there's so much more to this region. As a local resident, I can attest that there are many incredible things to do around Orlando other than visiting Disney World. Personally, I think some of the towns near Orlando, like Eatonville, are particularly interesting. It's easy to add on a trip there, as it's only a 15-minute drive from downtown Orlando.

Eatonville is a true Florida gem, but it's not the size that makes it a worthy place to visit. The tiny town only has an area of about one square mile and a population of around 2,300 residents (via Census Reporter). But diamonds come in small packages, and just like a shining gemstone, the town of Eatonville is special, too. Visit Florida calls it "a cultural and historical jewel of Central Florida." Its biggest claim to fame is its rich history, as Eatonville is the oldest Black-incorporated municipality in the United States. Enslaved people who had been freed first came to the town in 1880, and they officially incorporated the town in 1887. It was also the childhood home of the famous African-American author, Zora Neale Hurston. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has also recognized the town's significance and included Eatonville on its 2024 list of America's 11 most endangered historic places.

Eatonville offers tourists a unique slice of Florida's history, but bird-lovers also enjoy visiting. The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, a rescue and rehabilitation facility helping injured and orphaned birds, is located here. Visitors can stop by and meet some of the patients and permanent residents. The center's focus is raptors, and you can see a variety of avian species such as owls, bald eagles, hawks, ospreys, vultures, kestrels, and kites.