Pennsylvania's Crystal-Clear Artificial Lake Is A Secluded Paradise For Fishing And Boating
Unlike lakes lined with vacation homes and commercial marinas, East Branch Clarion River Lake remains defined by forested shores and open water. The lake is a fitting example of Pennsylvania's underrated nature destinations. It sits in the Clarion River Valley, a tract of sloping woods and river scenery just outside the Allegheny National Forest. East Branch Clarion River Lake owes its existence to flood control, but visitors today come for its access to lakefront recreation. You can experience the lake from a couple different angles: by boat on the water, by fishing beneath its dam, or from a picnic area with wide-open views over the shores.
East Branch Clarion River Lake may feel like a natural valley lake, but, in the spectrum of geological history, it's a relatively recent addition to the landscape. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers created the reservoir in the 1950s by damming a branch of the Clarion River, with the purpose of controlling flooding while also offering a new recreational area. One of the lake's features is its exceptionally clear water. A manual from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers notes that the lake is oligotrophic — meaning it has low levels of nutrients and algae growth — thanks to its location near the river's source, its depth, and lack of development around it.
The lake's clarity allows visitors to easily spot fish, while the surrounding, forested hillsides result in a scenic reflection on calm days — which, to be fair, are most days. Adding to its tranquil beauty, its shores are surrounded by expansive parks, lush forests, and game lands. East Branch Clarion River Lake lies in Jones Township, which has fewer than 1,500 residents. As a result, visitors can paddle quiet coves and fish on stretches of shoreline without distraction.
Waterfront fun at East Branch Clarion River Lake
East Branch Clarion River Lake offers over 1,100 acres of water to explore, with wooded coves and long reservoir views. Boaters can launch from one of two spots: the Instanter Boat Launch on the northwestern lake shore or the East Branch Boat Lake Ramp on the southern end near the dam. The Instanter launch might be a better option for paddlers, since it's closer to a couple of no-wake zones. Several previous visitors also noted the calmness of this launch: "This boat launch is quiet and out of the way," a previous visitor said.
If you're seeking out Pennsylvania's cleanest lakes with clear waters for fishing, East Branch Clarion River Lake is a solid choice. The lake has a supply of tiger muskellunge, walleye, lake trout, and smallmouth bass. There's a particularly prime spot for fishing for trout right below the dam called the Outflow Fishing Area. Numerous nesting structures and cribs dot the lake, which you can locate on an interactive Nautical Charts map.
Besides spending a day paddling or waiting for a fish to bite, the lake's shores have a picnic area, a self-guided nature trail, and a campground that has 4.4 stars from Google Maps reviewers (at the time of writing). The lake is a bit of a trip from the closest hubs, about a three-hour drive from Pittsburgh or just under three hours from Erie. That makes it an opportune destination for travelers looking for somewhere remote or a relaxing stop to pair with other outdoor destinations in the region, such as Chapman State Park, home to trails and a sandy beach.