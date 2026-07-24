Pennsylvania's Crystal-Clear Artificial Lake Is A Secluded Paradise For Fishing And Boating

Unlike lakes lined with vacation homes and commercial marinas, East Branch Clarion River Lake remains defined by forested shores and open water. The lake is a fitting example of Pennsylvania's underrated nature destinations. It sits in the Clarion River Valley, a tract of sloping woods and river scenery just outside the Allegheny National Forest. East Branch Clarion River Lake owes its existence to flood control, but visitors today come for its access to lakefront recreation. You can experience the lake from a couple different angles: by boat on the water, by fishing beneath its dam, or from a picnic area with wide-open views over the shores.

East Branch Clarion River Lake may feel like a natural valley lake, but, in the spectrum of geological history, it's a relatively recent addition to the landscape. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers created the reservoir in the 1950s by damming a branch of the Clarion River, with the purpose of controlling flooding while also offering a new recreational area. One of the lake's features is its exceptionally clear water. A manual from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers notes that the lake is oligotrophic — meaning it has low levels of nutrients and algae growth — thanks to its location near the river's source, its depth, and lack of development around it.

The lake's clarity allows visitors to easily spot fish, while the surrounding, forested hillsides result in a scenic reflection on calm days — which, to be fair, are most days. Adding to its tranquil beauty, its shores are surrounded by expansive parks, lush forests, and game lands. East Branch Clarion River Lake lies in Jones Township, which has fewer than 1,500 residents. As a result, visitors can paddle quiet coves and fish on stretches of shoreline without distraction.