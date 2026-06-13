This Pennsylvania State Park Is A Best-Kept Secret With Woodland Campsites, Trails, And A Sandy Beach

Allegheny National Forest covers more than 500,000 acres of Northwestern Pennsylvania's Allegheny Plateau. With two rivers and roughly 200 miles of hiking trails winding through its hardwood forest, it's a popular spot to enjoy the outdoors, attracting upwards of 900,000 visitors every year. That popularity can be a drawback for those who want a quieter, more secluded place to enjoy nature. Luckily, the seven state parks located around Allegheny National Forest give visitors access to similar sights and activities without the crowds, and Chapman State Park is a prime example.

Chapman State Park is in Warren County, at the northwestern corner of the region known as the Pennsylvania Wilds. This area contains some of Pennsylvania's most underrated nature destinations, and Chapman State Park definitely qualifies. While it sees a spike in visitors during events like its annual Winterfest, it's not as well-known as the adjacent national forest, making it a place where you can find a calm, uncrowded spot to hike, camp, or fish most of the year.

If you live outside of driving distance, the best way to get to Chapman State Park is flying into a nearby city and driving from there. Erie is the closest city with a commercial airport, about 70 miles away, and it's about 100 miles south of Buffalo or about 140 miles north of Pittsburgh. Once you arrive, you'll find lots of ways to enjoy the extensive wild landscapes of Chapman State Park, whether you want to wander its trails or take a dip in Chapman Lake.