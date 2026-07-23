10 Ethereal Hotels Around The World You Can Only Access By Boat

Starting a trip with a boat ride to your hotel adds a cinematic, glamorous quality to any vacation. Watching the shore drift away as you cruise toward a special waterfront property is an ethereal experience that seems straight out of a James Bond film or the opening episode of "The White Lotus." Not only is the hotel physically set apart, but it also hints at a stay that's far removed from everyday life.

Around the world, there are a number of incredible hotels that you can only access by boat. Some are found on remote private islands, where you disembark barefoot onto a white-sand shore for a romantic, castaway-inspired getaway. Others sit near bustling cities, where world-class museums, restaurants, and boutiques are also just a short boat ride away. Some are tucked into pristine landscapes where immersion in nature and active adventures are part of the daily itinerary. And while arriving by boat may seem like an experience reserved for far-flung destinations, there are even a few hidden-gem hotels right in the continental U.S. where a boat ride is required for arrival.

Here are 10 ethereal hotels across the globe that you can only reach by boat: