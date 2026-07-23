10 Ethereal Hotels Around The World You Can Only Access By Boat
Starting a trip with a boat ride to your hotel adds a cinematic, glamorous quality to any vacation. Watching the shore drift away as you cruise toward a special waterfront property is an ethereal experience that seems straight out of a James Bond film or the opening episode of "The White Lotus." Not only is the hotel physically set apart, but it also hints at a stay that's far removed from everyday life.
Around the world, there are a number of incredible hotels that you can only access by boat. Some are found on remote private islands, where you disembark barefoot onto a white-sand shore for a romantic, castaway-inspired getaway. Others sit near bustling cities, where world-class museums, restaurants, and boutiques are also just a short boat ride away. Some are tucked into pristine landscapes where immersion in nature and active adventures are part of the daily itinerary. And while arriving by boat may seem like an experience reserved for far-flung destinations, there are even a few hidden-gem hotels right in the continental U.S. where a boat ride is required for arrival.
Here are 10 ethereal hotels across the globe that you can only reach by boat:
Hotel Cipriani, a Belmond Hotel, Venice
While Venice's network of canals requires all visitors to board a boat at some point, Hotel Cipriani, a Belmond Hotel, Venice is ensconced away from the crowds on Giudecca Island. To reach the hotel, guests cross the lagoon aboard the hotel's sleek mahogany launch, with views of landmarks including the Doge's Palace and Basilica Santa Maria della Salute. While guests can stay on the island and enjoy the enormous outdoor pool or scenic meals at the alfresco Cip's Club, all the wonders of Venice are just a quick boat ride away.
Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora
In the shadow of towering Mount Otemanu, Bora Bora is a stunning tropical Pacific island that draws A-list celebrities. A favored retreat for this glittering crowd is the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, which occupies a private Motu island in Bora Bora's turquoise lagoon. Guests arrive by a 15-minute ride before checking into overwater bungalows or multi-bedroom beach villas. Here, days largely revolve around the water, and travelers can head out on lagoon tours, paddling adventures, snorkeling excursions to nearby reefs, or romantic sunset cruises.
COMO Parrot Cay
While Providenciales, the main island of the Turks and Caicos, is becoming increasingly developed, you leave it all behind by boarding a private boat bound for COMO Parrot Cay. After a 35-minute ride through turquoise waters, guests arrive at this 1,000-acre private island. COMO Parrot Cay is fringed by miles of white-sand beach lined with airy beachfront villas and suites. While you can easily lounge on the idyllic beach all day, the resort also offers a wide range of water sports, treatments at the COMO Shambala spa, and paved trails for biking around the island.
The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island
Little St. Simons is Georgia's secret coastal haven, spanning over 11,000 acres of barrier island beauty along the Atlantic Ocean. Accessible only by a 15- to 20-minute boat ride from neighboring St. Simons Island, the private island is a wonderland for outdoor adventures. The only accommodations on the island are at The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island, which offers full immersion in nature with just six cottages. Here, nature lovers can spend days hiking, beachcombing, kayaking, and fishing in an unspoiled landscape.
andBeyond Mnemba Island Lodge
Just off the northeastern coast of Zanzibar, andBeyond Mnemba Island Lodge is a castaway vision come to life. To reach the island, you'll board the lodge's private boat for a 10- to 15 minute ride before wading ashore through clear waters. The petite island, ringed by about a mile of powdery sand, shelters 12thatched-roof bungalows that are nestled into the island's natural greenery. Days are spent snorkeling offshore reefs, reclining on a private beach lounger, feasting on fresh seafood at lantern-lit dinners, and heading out on a sunset cruise aboard a traditional dhow fishing boat.
Taj Lake Palace
For a truly ethereal experience fit for royalty, book a stay at Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur. This floating royal retreat was built in the mid-18th century in the center of Lake Pichola. Guests arrive via a five-minute boat ride to the white marble palace, where they're welcomed with rose petals. It's no wonder this is considered one of the most romantic destinations in Asia. Guests can check into one of more than 80 lavish rooms and suites while enjoying lush gardens, a courtyard swimming pool, and elegant restaurants with dramatic lake views.
Sunset Key Cottages
While Key West is known for lively Duval Street, Sunset Key Cottages is a tropical oasis accessible by only by a seven-minute ferry ride from one of Key West's marinas. Once you arrive on the petite car-free island, everything can be reached on foot, golf cart, or by bike. Sunset Key is dotted with one- to four-bedroom cottages and offers plenty amenities, including a private sandy beach, swimming pool, spa, and tennis courts. At the end of the day, you can watch the sun dip into the Gulf at Sunset Key's romantic restaurant Latitudes, where guests can enjoy local seafood specialities.
Wilderness Little Vumbura
Botswana's Okavango Delta is a UNESCO World Heritage Site composed of lush wetlands that flood each summer.Within this remarkable landscape is Wilderness Little Vumbura, a safari camp surrounded by water year-round and can only be accessed by a short boat ride. The intimate camp has just six luxurious suites with private decks overlooking the pristine landscape. Each day, guests can head out on safaris by mokoros, a type of African canoe, speedboat rides, or traditional game drives to spot diverse local wildlife, such as lions, leopards, and elephants.
Zannier Île de Bendor
The South of France is studded with iconic locales, from St.Tropez to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, but travelers seeking a more secluded stay should venture west to Zannier Île de Bendor. The 17-acre island reopened in May 2026 following a major multi-year renovation and is now home to a 93-key village-inspired hotel. Guests arrive via a seven-minute boat ride to the Provencal island before settling into refreshed rooms, suites, and villas. The island offers artisan workshops, diving adventures, spa treatments, waterfront dining, and more.
Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel
Ecuador's Galapagos Islands have long been renowned for their extraordinary biodiversity and remote setting. A luxurious base for exploring the archipelago is Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel on Santa Cruz Island. Bordered by a lush mangrove habitat, the hotel can only be reached by a five-minute ferry ride from Santa Cruz's main town of Puerto Ayora. Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel boasts a prime perch above a sandy crescent for leisurely beach days, but all of the Galapagos' exciting adventures beckon, such as visiting a giant tortoise reserve, diving and snorkeling, and kayaking tours.