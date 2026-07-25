Maine's Scenic Waterfall Is An Easily Accessible State Park Gem With Riverside Picnic Tables

Screw Auger Falls might not be the tallest waterfall in Maine, but it's certainly one of the most accessible. Just a short walk from the roadside parking lot, this woodland cascade is an easy win for travelers looking for a gentle waterfall stroll surrounded by nature and picnic tables for resting. Screw Auger Falls sits on the Bear River in western Maine's Grafton Notch State Park and is likely named after the gorge's cylindrical rock potholes that have been sculpted by water over thousands of years, according to New England Waterfalls.

There are two main cascade areas at Screw Auger Falls. The smaller upper falls tumble 12 feet over a rock ledge, but the main event is further down the river where the tiered lower falls plunge 25 feet into the narrow gorge below. It's just 100 yards from the parking area to the overlook at the top of the lower falls, so you don't have to walk far to enjoy the view. A review on AllTrails notes, "The best view is down at the lower falls ... There's a rock you can go out on for an incredible view. It's a very easy walk."

It's straightforward to reach this state park gem on the quick out-and-back trail. The Maine Trail Finder website grades the route with a "Level 1" difficulty, since the dirt-and-gravel trail is mostly flat and simple to navigate. However, the entirety of the trail may not be suitable for wheelchairs, although New England Waterfalls states that there is handicap access to the overlook at the upper falls. There are fences around the sheer drop-offs at the viewpoint for safety.