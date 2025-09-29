This Breathtaking Trail Through The Katahdin Mountains Leads To Maine's Tallest Waterfall

Maine is the getaway destination for travelers chasing true Northeast wilderness. While other New England states like New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts certainly have amazing natural spectacles to share, Maine is arguably the most rugged state in the region. Its pristine natural splendor is famously encapsulated in the well-known Acadia National Park. With popular Acadia spots like the Thunder Hole inlet, Cadillac Mountain, and Jordan Pond, Maine's lone national park is consistently one of the top draws in the entire U.S. National Park System. Still, Maine is much, much more than Acadia. Further north, the state's epic North Woods region protects vast forests and enchanting hikes that rival Acadia in every way. For many travelers, Maine's best hike outside of Acadia is the stunning, mountainous trek to the enchanting Katahdin Falls, the highest waterfall in the state.

Taken alone, a waterfall as tall and scenic as Katahdin Falls would be enough to make its attached hike one of the state's best. However, the path to Katahdin Falls showcases even more than a single spectacular waterfall. The full hike from the trailhead to the waterfall is a photo-worthy tour of a state park that matches or even exceeds many national parks in terms of monumental scenery. And not only does the Katahdin Falls hike showcase Maine's highest waterfall, it also provides exceptional views (and, depending on how far you go, summit access) to the state's highest mountain! The trailhead to Katahdin Falls is about two hours from Bangor International Airport, and three to four hours from Portland International Jetport. But with such amazing vistas, the longer drive is definitely worth it.