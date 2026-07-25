Sandwiched Between Seattle And Tacoma Is A Lovely Coastal City With Mountain Views And Fresh Seafood

When looking for somewhere to visit on Washington's Puget Sound, you may gravitate towards Seattle or Tacoma. Sure, these are two impressive and alluring cities. But this enormous inland estuary has over 1,300 miles of shoreline, so chances are you're missing out on seeing a lot of interesting places if you don't explore further afield. One such destination is Des Moines, a coastal hub almost perfectly positioned equidistant from Seattle (16 miles away) and Tacoma (19 miles).

Des Moines dates back to 1851 and has become a prosperous waterfront city with Puget Sound on one side and towering mountains in the distance all around. The city is part of Seattle's wider metropolitan area, yet despite its proximity to big commercial hubs, it still retains elements of small-town charm. These include a walkable downtown, waterfront pier and boardwalk, seasonal markets, public beaches, and a municipal marina filled with boats. All of the above, plus little local seafood restaurants, create a lovely coastal atmosphere for visitors.

Local reviews on Niche have a lot of positive praise for Des Moines, including its "thriving marina," being a "wonderful place to live," and having a "bonded community." However, others complain about issues like the need for "better maintenance on its buildings" and crime in some areas. So, while there may be some discontent, like all cities, there are still plenty of rewarding experiences for visitors, where water and mountain vistas are rarely far away.