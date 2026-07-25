Sandwiched Between Seattle And Tacoma Is A Lovely Coastal City With Mountain Views And Fresh Seafood
When looking for somewhere to visit on Washington's Puget Sound, you may gravitate towards Seattle or Tacoma. Sure, these are two impressive and alluring cities. But this enormous inland estuary has over 1,300 miles of shoreline, so chances are you're missing out on seeing a lot of interesting places if you don't explore further afield. One such destination is Des Moines, a coastal hub almost perfectly positioned equidistant from Seattle (16 miles away) and Tacoma (19 miles).
Des Moines dates back to 1851 and has become a prosperous waterfront city with Puget Sound on one side and towering mountains in the distance all around. The city is part of Seattle's wider metropolitan area, yet despite its proximity to big commercial hubs, it still retains elements of small-town charm. These include a walkable downtown, waterfront pier and boardwalk, seasonal markets, public beaches, and a municipal marina filled with boats. All of the above, plus little local seafood restaurants, create a lovely coastal atmosphere for visitors.
Local reviews on Niche have a lot of positive praise for Des Moines, including its "thriving marina," being a "wonderful place to live," and having a "bonded community." However, others complain about issues like the need for "better maintenance on its buildings" and crime in some areas. So, while there may be some discontent, like all cities, there are still plenty of rewarding experiences for visitors, where water and mountain vistas are rarely far away.
Mountain sightings on the shores of Puget Sound in Des Moines
Puget Sound meets some of Washington's most iconic summits in Des Moines. Visiting the city's marina puts you right on the water with your back to a world-famous mountain. On a clear day, looking back towards the city, you can see the snow-capped top of Mount Rainier peeking out above the trees. Sound View Park, next to the marina, offers a different outlook across the sound all the way to the Olympic Mountains. You can soak up these vistas while sitting on benches or enjoying a picnic on the grassy lawn.
The park is also next to Des Moines Beach Park, Washington's dreamy coastal spot with Puget Sound views. You can visit the pebbly beach here for swimming, walks beside the water, or to sit and watch the boats cruising across the sound. The views here are particularly beautiful during sunset. This is also where Des Moines Creek feeds into the sound. You can stroll along this tranquil stream by following the 2-mile Des Moines Creek Trail. It takes you through forest, along steep ravines, and across open hillsides.
With a little exploration, you're sure to find other mountain viewpoints around town. According to the r/AskSeattle subreddit, the city's North Hill neighborhood is a good area for seeing Mount Rainier in all its glory. One user on the r/Washington subreddit even posted a stunning photo across some Des Moines rooftops from an undisclosed area that almost captured the entire mountain. Another option is Saltwater State Park, where people often go for fishing, kayaking, scuba diving, bird watching, and camping along the creek. It also happens to have panoramic views of the Olympic Mountains from its shoreline.
Fresh seafood restaurants in Des Moines
One of the ways Des Moines wins over locals and visitors is its seafood. The family-owned Wally's Chowder House is a local institution in downtown. It specializes in New England- and Manhattan-style clam chowders. Diners can also find fresh cod, prawn, salmon, and halibut tacos, as well as specialty seafood dishes and platters on the menu.
Tuck into fresh seafood right at the marina at Anthony's Homeport. It serves a range of dishes using locally caught fish and crustaceans from the restaurant's affiliated seafood company. This includes jumbo prawn cocktails, seasonal salmon salads, Willapa Bay oysters, and fresh Pacific ahi. The marina and Puget Sound views from the sun-drenched deck also help set an appropriately coastal scene. For more lovely coastal charms, take a stroll along the Des Moines Marina Pier after your meal. This public fishing pier takes you out over the water, where locals cast lines and sunset colors capture the magic of Puget Sound.
The city is conveniently connected to major transport hubs. It's only a 15-minute drive from Sea-Tac (SEA), one of America's best major airports for shopping. You can also drive there in 25 minutes from downtown Seattle, or catch a couple of buses in under 1.5 hours. The same applies if you're coming from Tacoma. If you're looking for other peaceful escapes on Puget Sound, check out Shoreline, a charming city just outside Seattle with scenic parks and Pacific Northwest vibes.