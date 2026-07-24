Michigan's Hands-Down Best County Is Overflowing With Vibrant Cities, Fun Shops, And Outdoor Adventure

Michigan is widely admired for its natural beauty and hidden gem outdoor destinations, and that's on full display in Washtenaw County. There's a host of parks spread out across its seven cities, with all manner of trails to explore and watersports to enjoy on the Huron River or various lakes. The highest-ranked park on Yelp, Bandemer Park, rolls alongside the Huron River for almost 40 acres in Ann Arbor. At Bandemer, you can play a round of disc golf, go rowing on the Huron, or go dirt-biking at its bike park. Bandemer's Argo Pond Loop walking trail — a 2.4-mile trail with a 4.6 rating on AllTrails — will take you to the nearby Argo Park and Nature Area, whose 22 acres offer hiking, biking, and rentals of canoes and kayaks, along with a boat launch that's open to the public.

Over in Dexter, you can find more disc golf and hiking trails at the Hudson Mills Metropark. It also has an 18-hole golf course, courts for pickleball and volleyball, and fields for soccer and softball. You can fish in the Huron here, and in the winter it's a prime spot for cross-country skiing. Washtenaw's largest state park — and, indeed, the biggest one in all of Michigan's Lower Peninsula — is the Waterloo State Recreation Area in Chelsea. With more than 20,000 acres, this sprawling park offers a wide variety of outdoor activities, and its many campgrounds will let you enjoy nature all night long as you sleep under the stars. This one park includes 11 lakes for fishing and water recreation and over 47 miles of hiking trails. You can even ride horses there or go hunting.