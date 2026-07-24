Hidden In The Wilderness Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Waterfall With An Easy Trail And Peaceful Vibes

Table Falls is hidden in Pennsylvania's Quehanna Wild Area, just a half-hour drive south from Driftwood. This remote wilderness region in Elk Country is home to elk, deer, coyotes, and various bird species, with several hiking trails and waterfalls to discover. Some cascades are challenging to reach, while others, like Table Falls, are close to the road. If you want to see a waterfall but don't fancy a long hike, then Table Falls is an easy win.

This 5-foot cascade tumbles over a table-shaped rocky overhang in the Paige Run stream, which is just below the road. The falls are concealed by the steep forested gorge and can't be seen from the road, which just adds to the anticipation. It's a scenic spot, with one visitor commenting on Google that Table Falls is "an absolutely gorgeous natural formation." The area becomes even more beautiful in early summer "when the rhododendron or mountain laurel are blooming", as noted by another Google reviewer.

Table Falls is at its best after rainfall when there's sufficient water in the stream for the cascade to be flowing. Avoid visiting during long dry spells, as one Google reviewer reported: "It hadn't rained so there wasn't much to see."