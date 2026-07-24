Hidden In The Wilderness Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Waterfall With An Easy Trail And Peaceful Vibes
Table Falls is hidden in Pennsylvania's Quehanna Wild Area, just a half-hour drive south from Driftwood. This remote wilderness region in Elk Country is home to elk, deer, coyotes, and various bird species, with several hiking trails and waterfalls to discover. Some cascades are challenging to reach, while others, like Table Falls, are close to the road. If you want to see a waterfall but don't fancy a long hike, then Table Falls is an easy win.
This 5-foot cascade tumbles over a table-shaped rocky overhang in the Paige Run stream, which is just below the road. The falls are concealed by the steep forested gorge and can't be seen from the road, which just adds to the anticipation. It's a scenic spot, with one visitor commenting on Google that Table Falls is "an absolutely gorgeous natural formation." The area becomes even more beautiful in early summer "when the rhododendron or mountain laurel are blooming", as noted by another Google reviewer.
Table Falls is at its best after rainfall when there's sufficient water in the stream for the cascade to be flowing. Avoid visiting during long dry spells, as one Google reviewer reported: "It hadn't rained so there wasn't much to see."
An easy waterfall trail in a peaceful gorge
To reach Table Falls, just turn off the Quehanna Highway in Elk State Forest and head along Red Run Road, which is unpaved but manageable in a car. There's a small parking area beside the gravel road where you can leave your vehicle, with space for about 6 cars.
The trail to Table Falls is short and easy, with the return hike being just 0.1 miles. The MyHikes blog states that it's steep in places with a few exposed roots, so remember to watch where you're putting your feet. To find the trailhead, look out for the sign just behind the parking lot and then follow the path down to Table Falls. Pause for a moment to enjoy the bonus little cascade just above the main event before continuing to the bottom. After arriving at the waterfall, walk downstream for photos — from here you can capture the cascade head-on.
If you're looking for peaceful vibes on your waterfall walk, then you're in luck, as one reviewer on Google notes Table Falls is "really quiet and beautiful." Another comment reports that the cascade experience is "loud yet peaceful...perfect relaxation." While it's not the place for a long hike and a picnic, the sound of the water and the forest surroundings make this tranquil spot a worthy stop-off on a longer road trip. For more Pennsylvania waterfall adventures, check out the waterfalls and trails in Lehigh Gorge State Park, or the under-the-radar Buttermilk Falls Natural Area.