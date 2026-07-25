Outside Cedar Rapids Is Iowa's Underrated Midwest City With Old-School German Charm And Antique Shops
Iowa is home to some unique pockets of history. About 50 minutes south of Cedar Rapids, the city of Kalona offers a glimpse into the state's early settlement days. While the original village was established in 1879, Kalona's first Amish settlers arrived in the 1840s. Today, the city is known for having the oldest Amish settlement in Iowa. You get a sense of this as you drive along the surrounding country roads, where horse-drawn carriages share the road with cars.
Visitors can experience Kalona's Amish and Mennonite culture by shopping for handmade goods in local stores. Those seeking an even more authentic immersion into the city's past can visit the Kalona Historical Village. This walkable museum presents a historically accurate version of the original village of Kalona, a charming 19th-century settlement with German influences. Visitors can explore preserved heritage homes, original buildings, and cultural sites. These include a post office, loom house, country store, church, and depot.
The historical village also hosts festivals and interactive demonstrations. These offer deeper insight into the lives of Kalona's first settlers. Attend class in an 1800s schoolhouse, observe traditional farming techniques, and browse beautiful handmade items. The village even hosts occasional dinners in the historic homes, followed by guided tours. There are several galleries with unique artifacts, including an impressive collection of Amish-made, hand-spun quilts. "The museum doesn't just offer history in pictures and text. It makes history come alive with exhibits on Amish and Mennonite life," one visitor wrote in a Google review.
Underrated Midwest delights in Kalona
While there is plenty to see and do in Kalona, it remains a quiet, lesser-known gem. Most visitors seeking historic charm in Iowa flock to the Amana Colonies, a thriving community of unique scenic villages located about 45 minutes away by car. Around 1.5 million people visit the Amana Colonies each year, while Kalona tends to fly under the radar. In fact, it was named one of the top places that locals hope tourists never discover by Only In Your State.
As you explore this underrated city, be sure to visit the Amish-run Golden Delight Bakery, just a few minutes from downtown. Past customers rave about the freshly baked goods here, from the delicious bread and angel food cake to the doughnuts, pies, and cookies. Stringtown Grocery, another five minutes north, also captures the charm of local life. The shelves are stocked with fresh produce and pastries, as well as dry goods and unique regional items. Be sure to bring cash if you plan to do more than just browse. On r/IowaCity, past shoppers speak highly of the candy selection, nuts, and peanut butter pretzels.
Back in town, Kalona Coffee House serves quality roasts and displays local artwork. "I drive a town away three times a week just to enjoy their coffee! The salted caramel meltdown is my favorite!" reads one Google review. Another downtown hotspot is Yotty's Ice Cream Shop. The menu features vanilla, chocolate, and "twist" soft serve, along with blizzards, sundaes, root beer floats, and an array of toppings.
Antique shopping in Kalona
As you wander downtown, you'll eventually stumble upon Kalona's antique shops, which are among the city's main draws. Collected Treasures Antiques & Quilts stocks a variety of vintage gems, including quilts, homewares, furniture, and clothing. The Vintage Society is right next door — you can't miss its bright pink facade. Inside, the antique store contains an assortment of goods, including record players, artwork, clothing, timber furniture, lamps, and porcelain trinkets.
Don't forget to pop into Woodin Wheel Antiques, best known for its collection of Amish- and Mennonite-made quilts. You can also find a range of antique furniture, glassware, jewelry, and handmade Amish dolls. "We've made several trips and are always amazed by the selection, from precious handmade quilts, baby booties, and doilies to elegant furniture pieces for our new home," one repeat customer wrote in a Google review.
You can drive to Kalona in about 30 minutes from Iowa City, the Midwest's one and only "UNESCO-designated City of Literature." There isn't much in the way of accommodations here. One option is the Dutch Country Inn, a comfortable stay near downtown that offers budget-friendly rates ranging from $100 to $130 per night. Another nearby option is Ethel's Gourmet Kitchen B&B, a cozy retreat that feels "like home," according to one recent guest. For more Midwest history, drive 20 minutes south to Washington, home to the oldest operating movie theater in the world.