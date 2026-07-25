Outside Cedar Rapids Is Iowa's Underrated Midwest City With Old-School German Charm And Antique Shops

Iowa is home to some unique pockets of history. About 50 minutes south of Cedar Rapids, the city of Kalona offers a glimpse into the state's early settlement days. While the original village was established in 1879, Kalona's first Amish settlers arrived in the 1840s. Today, the city is known for having the oldest Amish settlement in Iowa. You get a sense of this as you drive along the surrounding country roads, where horse-drawn carriages share the road with cars.

Visitors can experience Kalona's Amish and Mennonite culture by shopping for handmade goods in local stores. Those seeking an even more authentic immersion into the city's past can visit the Kalona Historical Village. This walkable museum presents a historically accurate version of the original village of Kalona, a charming 19th-century settlement with German influences. Visitors can explore preserved heritage homes, original buildings, and cultural sites. These include a post office, loom house, country store, church, and depot.

The historical village also hosts festivals and interactive demonstrations. These offer deeper insight into the lives of Kalona's first settlers. Attend class in an 1800s schoolhouse, observe traditional farming techniques, and browse beautiful handmade items. The village even hosts occasional dinners in the historic homes, followed by guided tours. There are several galleries with unique artifacts, including an impressive collection of Amish-made, hand-spun quilts. "The museum doesn't just offer history in pictures and text. It makes history come alive with exhibits on Amish and Mennonite life," one visitor wrote in a Google review.