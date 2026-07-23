New York's Artsy Hudson Valley City Has A Vibrant Downtown And Tasty Bites

In the past couple of years, especially since the pandemic, the historic Hudson Valley has become an increasingly popular destination in New York. After all, New Yorkers have long considered it a go-to weekend escape, and National Geographic even included exploring the region's antiques scene among its "coolest travel adventures" for 2024. While well-known destinations like Beacon and Hudson continue to be featured in travel blogs and magazines, the region's easy access from New York City has also helped bring attention to lesser-known communities across the valley. Among them is Middletown, in Orange County.

Located roughly 65 miles northwest of Manhattan, not far from the verdant peaks of the Shawangunk Mountains, this lively city of over 30,000 residents offers plenty of reasons to make a stop. Incorporated as a city in 1888, Middletown grew into a booming hub for the now-defunct New York, Ontario & Western Railway (O&W) and became a major manufacturing center. Today, the city has evolved into a haven for artists and creatives with several local arts and crafts organizations, including the Middletown Art Group and the Workshop Workshop. Much of its historic downtown is easy to explore on foot and is home to small boutiques, breweries, and local shops.

Nature is never too far away. The Middletown Reservoir Trails, about a 10-minute drive from downtown, offer more than 8 miles of hiking and biking routes through a protected watershed. The city also has a wide range of dining options, from classic New York diners to Italian pizzerias and fusion restaurants. That diversity is reflected in the community itself: Niche ranks Middletown among New York's more diverse places to live.