This Massive State Park In New York's Hudson Valley Is A Wild Haven Cut Through By The Appalachian Trail

The Appalachian Trail is the world's longest hiking trail, taking hikers on an epic seven-month journey, seeing Georgia's sweeping mountain views, rugged Maine landscapes, and everything in between. The trail is also perfect to explore in chunks, taking on more manageable excursions along this iconic route. Some of the most gorgeous views can be found in one of New York's biggest and most breathtaking parks: Harriman State Park. Trekking the miles of the Appalachian Trail that cuts through Harriman is a great introduction to both the famous thru-hiking trail and the park — but there is a lot more to explore when you venture deeper into the park.

When you're standing in a long line to try the hottest new food spot in a lively New York City neighborhood, it can be hard to believe that just an hour and a half away from the honking of cabs and the roar of the subway is a woodsy paradise, full of cool, clear water and gorgeous rolling mountain views. In the fall, it comes alive with vibrant fall foliage. You could probably spend a lifetime exploring the wild country in Harriman State Park.

At more than 44,000 acres, Harriman is larger than the entire city of Washington, D.C., with streams, lakes, and hundreds of miles of hiking trails hidden in its forests. Whether you prefer listening to the songs of warblers along the trail, lying on a sandy beach, watching for beavers in the pond beside your campsite, or challenging yourself to hike to impressive views from the top of a mountain, there is an adventure waiting for you here. It is open all year long and only costs $10 for everyone that you can fit in your car.