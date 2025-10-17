This Massive State Park In New York's Hudson Valley Is A Wild Haven Cut Through By The Appalachian Trail
The Appalachian Trail is the world's longest hiking trail, taking hikers on an epic seven-month journey, seeing Georgia's sweeping mountain views, rugged Maine landscapes, and everything in between. The trail is also perfect to explore in chunks, taking on more manageable excursions along this iconic route. Some of the most gorgeous views can be found in one of New York's biggest and most breathtaking parks: Harriman State Park. Trekking the miles of the Appalachian Trail that cuts through Harriman is a great introduction to both the famous thru-hiking trail and the park — but there is a lot more to explore when you venture deeper into the park.
When you're standing in a long line to try the hottest new food spot in a lively New York City neighborhood, it can be hard to believe that just an hour and a half away from the honking of cabs and the roar of the subway is a woodsy paradise, full of cool, clear water and gorgeous rolling mountain views. In the fall, it comes alive with vibrant fall foliage. You could probably spend a lifetime exploring the wild country in Harriman State Park.
At more than 44,000 acres, Harriman is larger than the entire city of Washington, D.C., with streams, lakes, and hundreds of miles of hiking trails hidden in its forests. Whether you prefer listening to the songs of warblers along the trail, lying on a sandy beach, watching for beavers in the pond beside your campsite, or challenging yourself to hike to impressive views from the top of a mountain, there is an adventure waiting for you here. It is open all year long and only costs $10 for everyone that you can fit in your car.
Admire the lakes of Harriman State Park
There are more than 30 lakes within the park, but the best one for a fun day by the water might be Lake Tiorati. It has a beach, perfect for making sand castles, playing catch, or just feeling the sand between your toes as you look out at the water. Swimming is allowed, so if you're visiting Harriman State Park in the summer, it's the ideal place to take a dip and cool off while looking at the gorgeous hills and forests that surround the shimmering blue lake.
If just one lake isn't enough, consider Seven Lakes Drive. This scenic road takes you through Harriman State Park to reach its neighbor, Bear Mountain State Park, on a gorgeous route through the forest that is particularly stunning in autumn. This road might just be one of the best fall foliage destinations near New York City, and, as the name implies, it takes you to seven of Harriman's most picturesque lakes. You could probably drive this road in about 20 minutes if you were just using it as a way to get from one place to another, but to really appreciate this experience, you will probably want to pull over, get out, and appreciate the lakeside views along the way — so plan to explore this route for a lot longer.
If you prefer to see the lakes from the trail rather than through your windshield, consider the difficult ten-mile Seven Lakes Hike to see them, instead. But that's just one of the many hiking opportunities to be found in Harriman.
Hike Harriman State Park's miles of trails
While you won't have to worry about how to stay in touch with your loved ones while thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail, if you're only solo hiking within Harriman State Park, there are a lot of challenging trails to explore. If you're willing and able to take on some tricky rock scrambles, the Reeves Brook Loop Trail is often considered one of the absolute best in the park. It takes you to the summit of the adorably named Chipmunk Mountain to take in the views of the landscape, and you can expect some pretty waterfalls, wildflowers, and serene forest pathways as you go.
If you want to get a wider sample of what the trails in Harriman State Park are like, try hiking Ramapo Torne via Reeves, Meadow, and 7-Hills Loop as described on AllTrails. The six-mile circuit route is a collection of several individual trails, but that's what makes it special. If you can handle the steep rock scrambles, you will be rewarded with incredible overlooks that let you see so far into the distance that on a clear day, you can even see the New York City skyline.
For a slightly easier trek that still takes you to some unique sights within less than four hours, try exploring the Island Pond Mountain Trail. This route actually utilizes some of the Appalachian Trail before taking hikers down a unique route through a narrow rock pass, like a natural hallway made of stone. Just be aware that this is not a loop trail, so if you want to end at the same trailhead, figure in time for a return journey.