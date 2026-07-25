Forget Everglades National Park, Visit Florida's Underrated National Memorial With Unique Wildlife And Historic Trails

Sunshine State bucket lists are often loaded with wild kayak adventures and gator-spotting safaris at Everglades National Park. But there are oodles of other state-owned reserves in these parts, many of which offer the chance to escape the whopping 1 million people who visit the Everglades each year. Enter De Soto National Memorial, a bit of an under-the-radar spot for unraveling Florida's swashbuckling history with a taste of wilderness on the side.

At a mere 26 acres in size, this park might be on the small side compared to Everglades' 1.5 million acres. But it has a mighty claim to fame, for it marks the supposed location where Spanish conquistador Hernando De Soto, the park's namesake, first made landfall way back in 1539. Today, that history comes alive with reconstructions of 16th-century villages and kayak tours of the waters once paddled by the Uzita people. There's all that, plus a spectacular setting amid mangroves, swamps, and white-sand beaches, where rare birds fill the skies and cabbage palms loom overhead.

De Soto National Memorial occupies a peninsula on the Manatee River as it merges with Tampa Bay. To get here, you're looking at a drive of about 35 minutes from the seaside city of Sarasota, or about an hour from downtown Tampa. Tampa International Airport (TPA) — also an hour's drive away — is the nearest major arrival point for both domestic and long-haul flights.