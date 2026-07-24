Kentucky's Former Military Fort Is Now A Lesser-Known Park With Historic Charm And Woodland Trails

The climb to the top of the ridge on which Fort Duffield is located draws visitors into the history of the site. The self-guided walking tour is punctuated by interpretive signs detailing the functions of the gate area, the wall, and the vantage points from which guards would keep watch for opposing forces. While the earthworks are the only original structures remaining, the central area of the fort, where the majority of the soldiers lived and worked, features reconstructed cabins as a glimpse into military life in the 1860s. One of the most notable features of the fort is the overlook at the top of the ridge; with a broad view of the Ohio River and the surrounding landscape, the scene allows visitors to envision how soldiers would have kept an eye on the area.

Fort Duffield was preserved by the U.S. Army before being given to the town of West Point. Today, the site is run largely by volunteers who have carefully combed through primary sources related to the fort to provide information to visitors. History buffs can visit Fort Duffield's website to find maps, diaries, and letters dating to when the fort was in use. The nearby town of West Point was occupied by Union soldiers during the war and offers a historic walking tour, and travelers may also want to make the 35-minute drive to visit the historic sites of Elizabethtown as well as its unique shops and tasty eateries.