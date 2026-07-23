Michigan's Once-Thriving Upper Peninsula Mining Community Is A Rural Gem With Nearby Underground Tours

Atlantic Mine's community developed around its namesake mine, which produced over 100,000,000 pounds of copper when it was in operation, according to the Office of Geological Survey report. The mine, which opened under the management of the Atlantic Mining Company in 1872, had a pretty sudden demise. A massive cave-in forced it to shut down, and much of the community around it then moved away. The mine buildings were torn down, so you can't see the Atlantic Mine itself. However, there is one artifact that helps ensure the community doesn't forget its past. At the post office, you'll see a giant copper boulder sitting out front.

With that said, Atlantic Mine was just one of several thriving mines in Copper Country, and not all of them have disappeared. About a 12-minute drive from Atlantic Mine, in the under-the-radar Michigan town of Hancock, the Quincy Mine is one of the most impressive and is part of a National Historic Park that offers underground tours of its mine shafts. Tours involve riding a historic cog-rail tram into the underground workings. "It was so neat to go into the mine and learn about all the hardships and challenges miners had to face," a Google Maps reviewer raved.

If you drive 10 minutes south of Atlantic Mine, you'll find the Painesdale Mine and Shaft, another surviving mine that offers tours. According to the National Park Service, it's the oldest surviving shaft-rockhouse on the Keweenaw Peninsula. The tours here are focused on the above-ground portion of the mining operation, where you can see rock crushers and a steam engine that handled copper ores extracted from the earth.