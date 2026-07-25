Outside Greensboro Near Virginia's Border Is A Pristine Lake Park With Cabins, Fishing, Camping, And Trails
The North Carolina-Virginia border has a few top-notch lakes where families and friends can escape for fun amongst nature. While there are plenty of beautiful getaways, venturing slightly further afield can uncover more northerly beauties where pristine nature meets numerous outdoor pursuits. One such place, Mayo Lake Park, is only 71 miles from Greensboro and renowned for its peaceful lakeside setting.
The park is about 120 acres in size, while Mayo Lake sprawls across 2,800 acres for fishing and various water activities. With these two environments, visitors have access to year-round outdoor recreation, regardless of whether they prefer relaxing on the water or land. Person County has also done a good job providing enough visitor amenities without diminishing the lake's pristine nature. Visitors have access to cabins, campsites, a community center, amphitheater, picnic shelters, boat ramps, and playgrounds.
"Beautiful scenery with all the lake views and the forest area. Nice to simply walk around in nature," one visitor wrote in a Google review. Looking out across the placid surface on a clear-sky day with forested shorelines in the distance exemplifies this area's unspoiled quality. While you can visit Mayo Lake for the day, overnight stays allow you to truly soak up the area and its pristine natural beauty.
Mayo Lake Park's camping and cabin stays
You can spend multiple nights at Mayo Lake Park, either pitching a tent, pulling in your RV, or booking one of the timber cabins. Many of the tent and RV sites are located along the lake's shoreline, meaning that you could realistically launch a kayak, fish, or take a dip right outside your camp. The sites also have access to showers, restrooms, drinking water, picnic tables, electricity, fire rings, and waste dumps. For those who have a 40-foot rig or larger, most of these sites are quite small and dispersed amongst trees.
If you prefer a little more luxury, visitors can also stay in a cabin with a front porch, fire pit, grill, and picnic table. Each cabin has a bed, though you need to bring your own bedding. Many of these cabins overlook the lake, helping you relax on those lazy afternoons with water views. Although this is a step up from a tent, this accommodation type is still spartan, with essentially one room for everyone to sleep in, with various-sized beds, including bunks. If neither camping nor cabins appeal, there are also hotels located about 30 minutes away in Oxford, North Carolina's foodie-favorite town.
Wherever you're staying, you'll have easy access to the park's recreation facilities. The Sasquatch Disc Golf Course offers 27 holes, including a dedicated 18-hole course that you can play through woodlands and across some small sections of Mayo Lake (alternate routes let you bypass the water). Seasonal programs, such as outdoor movies, also cater to families during peak season. You can also rent kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards from the Mayo Lake Park Office.
Fishing and hiking at Mayo Lake Park
Fishing is the activity that visitors mention most in their Google reviews of Mayo Lake Park. It's a particularly good spot for anyone wanting to reel in bass, crappie, and catfish. You can launch your own boat using the on-site ramp, rent non-motorized watercraft, or cast your line from the shore or jetty. Depending on the year, you could also time your visit for one of the park's fishing programs, tournaments, or youth derby.
There's a lot of fun to be had away from the water, too. Mayo Lake Park has three main trails. The Red Tail Hawk Trail is the longest and most challenging at 1.9 miles. It's still relatively flat with some tougher sections over roots and rocks. Half of the loop is through woodland, while the other half meanders along the lake shoreline. You can combine this route with the park's two other options, the 0.6-mile Wood Duck Trail and 0.2-mile Eagle Trail. If you hit all three, it's a 2.7-mile trek with beautiful lakeside scenery and opportunities to spot squirrels, turtles, and other wildlife.
Mayo Lake Park is about one hour's drive from Durham or 1.5 hours from Greensboro, which is a vibrant city with thriving arts and downtown fun. If Mayo Lake is a bit too far away from Greensboro, head to High Rock Lake, North Carolina's second-largest lake with premier fishing, instead, about a 50-minute drive away.