Outside Greensboro Near Virginia's Border Is A Pristine Lake Park With Cabins, Fishing, Camping, And Trails

The North Carolina-Virginia border has a few top-notch lakes where families and friends can escape for fun amongst nature. While there are plenty of beautiful getaways, venturing slightly further afield can uncover more northerly beauties where pristine nature meets numerous outdoor pursuits. One such place, Mayo Lake Park, is only 71 miles from Greensboro and renowned for its peaceful lakeside setting.

The park is about 120 acres in size, while Mayo Lake sprawls across 2,800 acres for fishing and various water activities. With these two environments, visitors have access to year-round outdoor recreation, regardless of whether they prefer relaxing on the water or land. Person County has also done a good job providing enough visitor amenities without diminishing the lake's pristine nature. Visitors have access to cabins, campsites, a community center, amphitheater, picnic shelters, boat ramps, and playgrounds.

"Beautiful scenery with all the lake views and the forest area. Nice to simply walk around in nature," one visitor wrote in a Google review. Looking out across the placid surface on a clear-sky day with forested shorelines in the distance exemplifies this area's unspoiled quality. While you can visit Mayo Lake for the day, overnight stays allow you to truly soak up the area and its pristine natural beauty.