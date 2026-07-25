Forget Durango And Silverton, Colorado's Lesser-Known Amtrak Route Passes A Colorful City, Towns, And Mountain Views
Winding its way through the San Juan Mountains, the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad might be one of the most popular train journeys in Colorado. It's been operating for over a century and has been declared a National Historic Landmark. This impressive heritage has understandably made it prominent in the public eye. Yet the Durango-Silverton line isn't the only rail experience worthy of attention. Just a little farther north in the Rocky Mountains, there's an Amtrak route between Denver and Glenwood Springs that passes through a colorful city, historic towns, and wild mountain landscapes.
This lesser-known line takes in deep canyons and forested cliffs as it meanders alongside the Colorado River. It's part of the long-distance California Zephyr route from Chicago to Emeryville in California. The 150-mile stretch between Denver and Glenwood Springs might just be one of the most scenic parts of the whole journey. As one Tripadvisor reviewer highlighted, this train experience offers "Spectacular views!" commenting further that "It was so charming!"
You don't have to do the entire California Zephyr route to enjoy the views between Denver and Glenwood Springs. This section can be booked as a standalone trip with an overnight in Glenwood Springs before returning to the city. The ride takes nearly six hours, which is almost twice as long as the Durango-Silverton trip, giving you even longer to enjoy those views. Travelers looking beyond the Durango-Silverton line may find this route just as rewarding. Trains depart Denver Union Station daily before 9 a.m., arriving at Glenwood Springs in the mid-afternoon.
Journey through dramatic canyons with wild mountain views
The Denver-Glenwood Springs section of the California Zephyr route winds through the remote valleys, often hugging the banks of the meandering Colorado River, where you'll enjoy close-up mountain views from your carriage seat. The US Train Travel Guide blog describes this as "the most scenic part of the California Zephyr route." When deciding where to sit, the Female Solo Trek blog notes that "Many travelers prefer the right side of the train when leaving Denver because of the dramatic mountain and river views." Grab a seat in the observation car for expansive panoramas through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Once you've passed through the Moffat Tunnel, which runs for 6 miles beneath the Continental Divide, the scenery begins to open up. City Lifestyle magazine notes that "passengers are treated to spectacular views of alpine terrain, pine forests, and winding canyons" after emerging from the tunnel. Byers Canyon is a particular highlight, with plunging cliffs framing the twisting Colorado down below. Keep an eye out for elk and moose as you travel through the gorge. The next dramatic mountain section is Gore Canyon, a remote ravine defined by towering 1,000-foot cliffs.
For one of the route's final scenic highlights, the train eventually enters the 16-mile-long Glenwood Canyon — the Upper Colorado's biggest canyon. This is the most impressive section of the route, and as one Reddit user remarks, "the canyon by Glenwood is absolutely gorgeous." By spending the night in Glenwood Springs at the end of your journey, you can explore the mountain trails on foot for a closer look.
Admire a colorful city and historic towns from the window
Departing from the vibrant city of Denver, this Amtrak rail route passes several small towns on its journey west, stopping briefly at Fraser-Winter Park and Granby en route to Glenwood Springs. The Mile High City of Denver is Colorado's energetic capital, with a thriving arts and culture scene, inventive dining, and colorful neighborhoods packed with attractions. Speaking of color, Denver was founded during the mid-19th-century Colorado Gold Rush, and it's a great place to begin your trip along this section of "America's Great Train Journey." Further along the line, you'll pause at Fraser-Winter Park, which is known for its world-class skiing and winter sports. Next up is the town of Granby, where hikers, skiers, and fishing enthusiasts flock for outdoor adventures all year round.
From here, the train follows the route of the Colorado River all the way to Glenwood Springs, passing historic settlements which you can admire through the carriage windows. Known for its therapeutic waters, the town of Hot Sulphur Springs was founded in 1860. The hot springs were long used by Indigenous peoples before the area later became an important part of Colorado's ski industry, with original sporting exhibits on display in the local Pioneer Village Museum. The next town of note is Kremmling, another pioneering settlement established by silver miners and later occupied by ranches, many of which you can still see today from the train.
Glenwood Springs is the final destination on your journey. Sitting beside the Colorado River, this vibrant resort town grew up around the spa industry, with the first visitors — including famous gambler and gunfighter "Doc" Holliday — arriving in 1887. Spending time in one of America's best hot spring towns is a fitting finale for your modern-day rail adventure and a chance to bathe in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains.