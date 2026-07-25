Forget Durango And Silverton, Colorado's Lesser-Known Amtrak Route Passes A Colorful City, Towns, And Mountain Views

Winding its way through the San Juan Mountains, the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad might be one of the most popular train journeys in Colorado. It's been operating for over a century and has been declared a National Historic Landmark. This impressive heritage has understandably made it prominent in the public eye. Yet the Durango-Silverton line isn't the only rail experience worthy of attention. Just a little farther north in the Rocky Mountains, there's an Amtrak route between Denver and Glenwood Springs that passes through a colorful city, historic towns, and wild mountain landscapes.

This lesser-known line takes in deep canyons and forested cliffs as it meanders alongside the Colorado River. It's part of the long-distance California Zephyr route from Chicago to Emeryville in California. The 150-mile stretch between Denver and Glenwood Springs might just be one of the most scenic parts of the whole journey. As one Tripadvisor reviewer highlighted, this train experience offers "Spectacular views!" commenting further that "It was so charming!"

You don't have to do the entire California Zephyr route to enjoy the views between Denver and Glenwood Springs. This section can be booked as a standalone trip with an overnight in Glenwood Springs before returning to the city. The ride takes nearly six hours, which is almost twice as long as the Durango-Silverton trip, giving you even longer to enjoy those views. Travelers looking beyond the Durango-Silverton line may find this route just as rewarding. Trains depart Denver Union Station daily before 9 a.m., arriving at Glenwood Springs in the mid-afternoon.