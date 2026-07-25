Between Toronto And Ottawa Sits Canada's Charming Ontario Town With Shops, Scenic River Views, And Outdoor Fun

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As you journey through northeastern Ontario across the rugged Canadian Shield, you'll be greeted by long highway stretches that wind through miles of trees, many of which are lined by towering walls of ancient gneiss rock. Many lakes, which are emblematic of Canada's wilderness, shimmer beyond several stretches of road. As you drive through dense forests and rolling pastoral landscapes, charming towns and villages appear every so often. One such town is Bancroft, Ontario, which lies right between Toronto and Ottawa.

Located in Hastings County, Bancroft is home to unique shops and parts of the scenic York River, and it presents visitors with many opportunities for outdoor recreation. Bancroft's appeal is largely rooted in its surrounding forests, lakes, and established cottage-country atmosphere. However, the people who live there also distinguish the town. In Bancroft, you're just as likely to find day trippers from the city as you are to meet friendly locals who express genuine interest in visitors.

Bancroft is accessible by car from both Toronto and Ottawa. From Toronto, the drive takes between three and four hours (depending on traffic) via Highway 401 and Highway 62. It's about a three-hour drive from Ottawa when you travel west along Highway 7 and then north on Highway 62. If you're planning to visit Bancroft on two wheels rather than four, a popular detour among motorcyclists is known as the Hali Banny route in the Highlands, which features winding lakeside roads that follow Highway 118 from Haliburton to Bancroft.