Between Toronto And Ottawa Sits Canada's Charming Ontario Town With Shops, Scenic River Views, And Outdoor Fun
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As you journey through northeastern Ontario across the rugged Canadian Shield, you'll be greeted by long highway stretches that wind through miles of trees, many of which are lined by towering walls of ancient gneiss rock. Many lakes, which are emblematic of Canada's wilderness, shimmer beyond several stretches of road. As you drive through dense forests and rolling pastoral landscapes, charming towns and villages appear every so often. One such town is Bancroft, Ontario, which lies right between Toronto and Ottawa.
Located in Hastings County, Bancroft is home to unique shops and parts of the scenic York River, and it presents visitors with many opportunities for outdoor recreation. Bancroft's appeal is largely rooted in its surrounding forests, lakes, and established cottage-country atmosphere. However, the people who live there also distinguish the town. In Bancroft, you're just as likely to find day trippers from the city as you are to meet friendly locals who express genuine interest in visitors.
Bancroft is accessible by car from both Toronto and Ottawa. From Toronto, the drive takes between three and four hours (depending on traffic) via Highway 401 and Highway 62. It's about a three-hour drive from Ottawa when you travel west along Highway 7 and then north on Highway 62. If you're planning to visit Bancroft on two wheels rather than four, a popular detour among motorcyclists is known as the Hali Banny route in the Highlands, which features winding lakeside roads that follow Highway 118 from Haliburton to Bancroft.
Scenic river views and quaint shops await you in Bancroft
Canada is known as the most lake-filled country in the world, and Bancroft has both beautiful lakes and scenic river views. The York River runs all throughout town, and with plenty of woodlands and parks dotting the area, it's easy to find a little slice of solitude to sit down to read, enjoy a picnic, or simply relax. For instance, Millennium Park offers visitors a serene riverside reprieve with walking trails, a long bridge spanning the width of the river, and even live music during the summer. Churchill Park is another expansive green space with a convenient on-site kayak and canoe launch. To explore Bancroft's picturesque river, paddling enthusiasts can rent either type of boat from Bancroft Go Green. If you're especially keen on the water, you'll find even more rivers, lakes, and islands in the Kawarthas region, which is about 80 miles southwest of Bancroft.
After enjoying the river, stroll through Bancroft's charming downtown area for cozy cafes, gift shops, and specialty stores. For a blast to the past, stop by Bancroft General Mercantile — per the establishment, the store has Ontario's largest selection of retro candy. In a Google review, one prior patron said its candy selection included "old [favorites] ... that [they hadn't] had in years." For a unique piece of artwork, some handmade jewelry, or a memorable souvenir, visit The Divinely Lost. The establishment also sells its wares on Etsy, so if you're low on luggage space, you could always place an online order following your departure. After shopping, unwind at the popular Muse Gallery and Café. Dozens of reviewers have raved about the art on display there, with just as many speaking favorably of its quality coffee and homemade food.
There are plenty of ways to enjoy time outdoors in Bancroft
From the vantage points at Eagles Nest Park and Lookout (pictured above), you'll be treated to sweeping panoramic views of Bancroft and beyond. Perched atop a cliff made of billion-year-old Faraday Granite, the Hawkwatch platform lookout boasts one of the most compelling vistas in the area. Families traveling with children can find plenty of ways to keep their young adventurers entertained here. Consider going birding with them to look for red-tailed hawks, ospreys, and turkey vultures. You could also hike the Gerry Whyte Plant Identification Trail to teach them about the area's trees and plants. Eagles Nest Park has a network of trails of varying difficulty, and downloadable trail maps are available at the Eagles Nest Park website to help you plan your routes.
If you're staying for more than a day, consider checking into the highly rated Bancroft Bed & Breakfast, which is situated in a hilltop century home. Just a five-minute walk west of downtown Bancroft, the establishment is close to both parks and shops, and it also offers discounts for extended stays. For a cabin retreat by the water that lies a mere 15-minute drive away from Bancroft, try the Somerset Lakeside Resort. The resort is right on Paudash Lake, so guests can easily enjoy swimming, boating, and fishing during their stay.
Bancroft is home to numerous hiking and ATV trails, as well as many spots to paddle, swim, and fish, but it's not just a summertime destination. Since the area gets snow annually, you'll be able to carve your way through wintry landscapes on 217 miles of groomed snowmobile trails during the colder months — just be sure to get a snowmobile permit first through the OFSC. Another place you can snowmobile is in Bon Echo Provincial Park, a scenic spot for hiking, camping, and lake fun, which lies just over an hour's drive away from Bancroft.