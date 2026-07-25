Florida's Tropical Paradise Is An Under-The-Radar Wetland State Park Full Of Wildlife And Extensive Trails
Although many come to the Jupiter area for the iconic beaches and golf courses, it is also a great destination for hiking, thanks to the parks that showcase the region's distinct ecosystems. One of these is Atlantic Ridge Preserve State Park, located within the St. Lucie River watershed. This underrated wetland is an excellent destination for hiking and wildlife viewing. Located 30 minutes from Jupiter and Port St. Lucie and about 40 minutes from the airport at West Palm Beach, Atlantic Ridge Preserve is described as a "tropical paradise" by Florida State Parks, and it offers visitors the chance to explore hammock forests and wet prairie. There's also a decent chance you'll spot some wading birds, tortoises, deer, and other native wildlife during your explorations.
Although this park has much to offer, it's fair to say that it flies under the radar, with relatively few reviews on Google Maps and AllTrails. Part of this is because of its limited access. The park itself is managed by the nearby Jonathan Dickinson State Park (a lovely state park on the Loxahatchee River), you must call ahead to obtain the gate passcode before entering. Once you do, you'll have access to the preserve's 30 miles of hiking trails across its 4,886 acres. There are bathrooms and parking, and the preserve is dog-friendly, so long as dogs are leashed and owners clean up after them.
Trails in Atlantic Ridge Preserve State Park
At Atlantic Ridge Preserve, hiking offers an up-close experience of the area's diverse ecosystems, which include hydric hammock, flatwoods, and wet prairie. There's an extensive network of trails totaling around 30 miles for visitors to explore. The Atlantic Ridge State Park Loop takes visitors around 6.7 miles of the park on an unpaved path. The park itself recommends bringing water and bug repellent while hiking here. Atlantic Ridge also has trails intended for equestrian and biking use as well as foot traffic.
While hiking, keep an eye out for the area's flora. Commonly spotted plants here include saw palmetto, wax myrtle, wild coffee, sabal palms, common wild pine, and live oaks. Protected plants can also be found here, including giant leather ferns, snowy orchids, and giant air plants. Visitors can also identify invasive plants, like Brazilian peppertrees, which staff are working to remove. The preserve's relative seclusion is one of its biggest draws. As one reviewer on Google Maps writes, "There are few if any people here," going on to say that the park is "peaceful and has a relaxing solitude and beauty."
Wildlife at Atlantic Ridge Preserve State Park
Although this preserve is located just outside of Jupiter, Florida's underrated coastal town, there's still plenty of wildlife to see here. Birding is particularly good here, and there are many different bird species, including turkeys, herons, egrets, wood storks, bald eagles, red-shouldered hawks, white ibis, and swallow-tailed kites. One of the most interesting species visitors can spy here is the sandhill crane, a roughly 4-foot-tall bird with red patches on top of its head, whose resident populations are classified as threatened in Florida.
Like many alligator-filled destinations in Florida, Atlantic Ridge Preserve abounds with these primordial, reptilian carnivores. Visitors to the preserve commonly see them sunbathing or swimming. Alligators aren't the only thing swimming in these waters. Manatees also frequent the area during the winter months. Another iconic Florida species found here is the gopher tortoise. This state-protected, threatened animal can live up to 60 years and dig burrows up to 15 feet long. Other animals, including river otters, deer, bobcats, invasive feral hogs, and coyotes, also live here.