Florida's Tropical Paradise Is An Under-The-Radar Wetland State Park Full Of Wildlife And Extensive Trails

Although many come to the Jupiter area for the iconic beaches and golf courses, it is also a great destination for hiking, thanks to the parks that showcase the region's distinct ecosystems. One of these is Atlantic Ridge Preserve State Park, located within the St. Lucie River watershed. This underrated wetland is an excellent destination for hiking and wildlife viewing. Located 30 minutes from Jupiter and Port St. Lucie and about 40 minutes from the airport at West Palm Beach, Atlantic Ridge Preserve is described as a "tropical paradise" by Florida State Parks, and it offers visitors the chance to explore hammock forests and wet prairie. There's also a decent chance you'll spot some wading birds, tortoises, deer, and other native wildlife during your explorations.

Although this park has much to offer, it's fair to say that it flies under the radar, with relatively few reviews on Google Maps and AllTrails. Part of this is because of its limited access. The park itself is managed by the nearby Jonathan Dickinson State Park (a lovely state park on the Loxahatchee River), you must call ahead to obtain the gate passcode before entering. Once you do, you'll have access to the preserve's 30 miles of hiking trails across its 4,886 acres. There are bathrooms and parking, and the preserve is dog-friendly, so long as dogs are leashed and owners clean up after them.