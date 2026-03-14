Florida's Lovely State Park On The Loxahatchee River Is An Outdoor Hub For Hiking, Kayaking, And Camping

Featuring over 170 preserves, the Florida State Park system shows off the very best of the Sunshine State's natural world. From the untouched wilderness of Myakka River State Park to the undeveloped beaches at Big Talbot Island State Park, the variety is truly incredible, and visitors can enjoy nearly endless recreation options. About 25 miles north of glitzy Palm Beach, near Jupiter, Jonathan Dickinson State Park is one of the only Florida state parks where you can honestly say there's something for everyone.

From mountain biking and casual cycling to horseback riding and hiking, there are ample opportunities to explore over 10,000 acres of mangrove-lined wetlands, sand dunes, and pine uplands. And with an on-site outfitter, you don't have to worry about bringing your own equipment. Discover hidden channels of the Loxahatchee River by kayak, or take a boat tour and learn about the legendary Trapper Nelson. Often called "Tarzan of the Loxahatchee," he made the wilds of Florida his home, becoming part of the area's colorful human history.

Named after a Quaker trader whose ship ran aground off the nearby coast, the park opened in 1950. However, it holds an important place in World War II history. Between 1942 and 1944, it served as a remote radar training facility, where soldiers learned how to use what at the time was a new technology. Today, history buffs can explore the ruins of the original 1,000 buildings, adding yet another reason Jonathan Dickinson is one of the best state parks in Florida.