Florida's Lovely State Park On The Loxahatchee River Is An Outdoor Hub For Hiking, Kayaking, And Camping
Featuring over 170 preserves, the Florida State Park system shows off the very best of the Sunshine State's natural world. From the untouched wilderness of Myakka River State Park to the undeveloped beaches at Big Talbot Island State Park, the variety is truly incredible, and visitors can enjoy nearly endless recreation options. About 25 miles north of glitzy Palm Beach, near Jupiter, Jonathan Dickinson State Park is one of the only Florida state parks where you can honestly say there's something for everyone.
From mountain biking and casual cycling to horseback riding and hiking, there are ample opportunities to explore over 10,000 acres of mangrove-lined wetlands, sand dunes, and pine uplands. And with an on-site outfitter, you don't have to worry about bringing your own equipment. Discover hidden channels of the Loxahatchee River by kayak, or take a boat tour and learn about the legendary Trapper Nelson. Often called "Tarzan of the Loxahatchee," he made the wilds of Florida his home, becoming part of the area's colorful human history.
Named after a Quaker trader whose ship ran aground off the nearby coast, the park opened in 1950. However, it holds an important place in World War II history. Between 1942 and 1944, it served as a remote radar training facility, where soldiers learned how to use what at the time was a new technology. Today, history buffs can explore the ruins of the original 1,000 buildings, adding yet another reason Jonathan Dickinson is one of the best state parks in Florida.
Discover the trails on land and water at Jonathan Dickinson State Park
From multi-use paths to full-day treks on the Florida Trail, Jonathan Dickinson State Park's trail system explores 16 different ecosystems. Unfortunately, the beloved Observation Tower atop Hobe Mountain (aka the tallest "peak" in South Florida at 86 feet) has been closed since 2024 due to safety concerns. However, visitors still consider the short walk up Hobe Mountain worthwhile. Between 10,000 and 2 million years old, this ancient dune boasts views of the Atlantic Ocean and the entire park from the wooden boardwalk.
Of the over 26 miles of trail, several are multi-use, but the only paved paths depart from the visitor center. Visitors recommend renting a cruiser for a leisurely ride, but mountain bikers prefer the Camp Murphy Mountain Biking Trails. There are 7 hiking-only trails, ranging from Kitching Creek Trail's beginner-friendly path to more challenging slogs, but visitors consistently praise the Green Trail for its elevation changes (an uncommon feature among Florida trails) and overall beauty.
Paddlers can discover why the Loxahatchee River earned the designation of Florida's first Wild and Scenic River. The main paddling trail takes kayakers and canoers 8.5 miles through cypress groves and dense greenery that draws comparisons to Jurassic Park. For the chance to see wildlife and get further off the beaten path, follow Kitching Creek where it meets the river. "We saw an osprey nest, several turtles, a couple of herons, an alligator, and a manatee that was resting near the Trapper Nelson's dock," shared a kayaker on Google Reviews.
Rent a cabin, camp, or glamp at Jonathan Dickinson State Park
Turn a day trip into a weekend adventure by staying at the park's campgrounds and cabins, or safari-style tents by Timberline Glamping. Equipped with air conditioners, real beds, and plush bedding, the glamping tents are a top choice among families or anyone who can't commit to a full night outdoors. The interiors are decorated in a rustic style with bistro string lights, woven rugs, and a few potted plants.
In comparison, the cabins come with kitchens and dedicated living rooms, but they're more functional than aesthetic. However, these aren't your traditional state park cabins. "They are actually new, miniature trailers/modular homes," shared regional expert Bonnie Gross via Florida Rambler. "Jonathan Dickinson's cabins are beautifully situated in a shady grove of pine trees near the Loxahatchee River and the large well-done Elsa Kimbell Environmental Education and Research Center." This educational center is filled with ecological and historic exhibits that help visitors get to know the area on a deeper level.
The park offers two campgrounds: Pine Grove Campground and River Campground. Featuring over 140 sites, both campgrounds are pet-friendly and designed for comfort. Campers have access to water and electricity at every site (plus sewer hookups for RVs at Pine Grove), washing machines and dryers, and showers with hot water. While most campers report quiet nights, Pine Grove is near the highway, so you might hear a bit of traffic noise.