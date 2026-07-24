Wyoming's Scenic Town Is A Top-Rated Destination To Retire With Local Shops, Outdoor Fun, And Riverside Charm
Wyoming is a rugged Western state known for its stunning scenery, windswept plains, iconic monuments such as Devil's Tower, and deeply ingrained cowboy culture. However, according to a recent study by WalletHub, it's also rated the top place to retire in the country due to its low taxes, cheap cost-of-living, array of outdoor activities, and access to healthcare.
The question is, where is the best spot to retire in the Equality State? According to SmartAsset, the town of Worland is worthy of consideration, coming in at No. 5 on its list of the "10 Best Places to Retire in Wyoming." Home to just under 5,000 people, this close-knit community is situated in the Bighorn Basin in north-central Wyoming and offers plenty to keep people happy and busy during their post-career lives. Nestled along the banks of the Bighorn River, Worland offers the kind of outdoor scenery that draws people to Wyoming. It's within striking distance of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, the Wind River Range, along with three national forests and a state park. There's also a gorgeous golf course, a fascinating local museum, along with a senior center that provides an array of support — including transportation service and meals — for the town's older residents.
"The beauty of living in Worland is that ... we can enjoy the advantages of small town living, such as knowing your neighbors and having their friendly support," wrote columnist John Davis in Northern Wyoming News. "For me as an outdoorsman, it has meant the ability to easily travel to unspoiled, unpopulated and beautiful places where I can hunt, fish and hike."
Enjoy Worland's local charms
While Worland may not be the center of activity that you'll find in Sheridan, a charming city at the foot of the Bighorn Mountains, it possesses its own charms, especially in its compact downtown. For an interesting collection of used items, stop by Second Treasures, which is a "[g]reat little thrift store," according to one customer on Google Maps, while another wrote, "This thrift store is so fun. I always go when I'm in town."
However, if you really want to get a taste of what makes the town tick, head over to Bomgaars. This farm and feed store sells essential items (think shovels, fence posts, along with baby chicks and ducklings) for local ranchers and farmers, but also carries an array of other items including hobby clothing and footwear, and sporting goods. This was enough to earn a 4.6 rating on Google Maps, with one satisfied reviewer remarking, "We love going here. Whatever you need, it's probably available. "
Any trip to Worland has to include a visit to the Washakie Museum & Cultural Center, which features an impossible-to-miss life-sized sculpture of a mammoth out front. This impressive complex features exhibits that shed light on both the natural and human history of the Bighorn Basin, drawn from some of the archaeological sites found throughout the region. "Top of the line museum with a rich history," wrote this reviewer on Yelp, while one more on Google Maps remarked, " ... high quality exhibits. Worth the stop."
Soak up Worland's outdoor splendor
Perhaps Worland's greatest selling point is its location. North-central Wyoming is known for its raw nature as seen in the Bighorn Mountains — one of America's most picturesque mountain ranges — and the equally scenic Bighorn River that flows right through town. This waterway is not only lovely to look at, but offers plenty of recreation including kayaking and canoeing, rafting, and excellent fly-fishing. Some of the best fishing can be found 33 miles south of Worland around the town of Thermopolis. According to Fly Fisherman magazine, "The few anglers that do know about the fishing [here] revere it for its solitude, large brown, rainbow, and cutthroat trout, and excellent spring and fall dry-fly fishing."
Worland is also home to Green Hills Golf Club, an 18-hole, par-72 course that offers arresting views of three different mountain ranges. "What a beautiful course! You get the real feel of being in Wyoming," wrote one recent visitor on Google Maps. A bit further afield is Boysen State Park, which sits nestled on the shores of the reservoir that shares its name in the Wind River Canyon. This 35,000-acre reserve offers camping, fishing, boating, swimming, wildlife watching and more in a high-desert setting one Google Maps user described as "breathtaking."
If you're interested in visiting any of Wyoming's marquee attractions, Worland also makes a great base of operations. Yellowstone National Park is about a two and a half hour drive away, while Grand Teton National Park is around a three and a half hour jaunt. However, not so far away are the Wind River Mountains, the overlooked range that competes with Colorado's biggest peaks. Part of what makes Worland special is surely its remoteness. The nearest major commercial airport is the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), which is at least a four-hour drive.