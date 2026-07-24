Wyoming's Scenic Town Is A Top-Rated Destination To Retire With Local Shops, Outdoor Fun, And Riverside Charm

Wyoming is a rugged Western state known for its stunning scenery, windswept plains, iconic monuments such as Devil's Tower, and deeply ingrained cowboy culture. However, according to a recent study by WalletHub, it's also rated the top place to retire in the country due to its low taxes, cheap cost-of-living, array of outdoor activities, and access to healthcare.

The question is, where is the best spot to retire in the Equality State? According to SmartAsset, the town of Worland is worthy of consideration, coming in at No. 5 on its list of the "10 Best Places to Retire in Wyoming." Home to just under 5,000 people, this close-knit community is situated in the Bighorn Basin in north-central Wyoming and offers plenty to keep people happy and busy during their post-career lives. Nestled along the banks of the Bighorn River, Worland offers the kind of outdoor scenery that draws people to Wyoming. It's within striking distance of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, the Wind River Range, along with three national forests and a state park. There's also a gorgeous golf course, a fascinating local museum, along with a senior center that provides an array of support — including transportation service and meals — for the town's older residents.

"The beauty of living in Worland is that ... we can enjoy the advantages of small town living, such as knowing your neighbors and having their friendly support," wrote columnist John Davis in Northern Wyoming News. "For me as an outdoorsman, it has meant the ability to easily travel to unspoiled, unpopulated and beautiful places where I can hunt, fish and hike."