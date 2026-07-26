Halfway Between Indianapolis And Bloomington Is A Scenic Nature Preserve With A Trail, Ravines, And Rare Wildlife

Despite the fact that over 70% of the Midwest population lives in urbanized areas (according to census.gov), there are still plenty of state parks, pockets of urban green, and wilderness reserves to be found across its 12 states. Take Indiana, where cities like Indianapolis have built their fame on manufacturing cars and then enthusiastically racing them on concrete, yet still have access to hundreds of acres of forests and nature on their doorstep. It is the case with the Fred and Dorothy Meyer Nature Preserve, sandwiched halfway between Indianapolis and Bloomington. Only about 30 miles separate the preserve from either city, making it an ideal nature-filled day-trip destination.

Officially open to the public since 2013, the 68-acre Meyer Preserve features dramatic ravines and a wide variety of tree species, resulting in an ever-changing woodland landscape. There is one main trail snaking through the mature forest, where visitors can try to spot birds and other wildlife. Despite the hilly and sometimes steep terrain, this is still a very accessible area, with a parking lot right outside and a few rest spots along the hike. But the preserve's main attraction may be its seclusion and the natural variety that it fosters, all within close reach of Indianapolis and Bloomington.