6 Fun Family-Friendly Outings In Or Around Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana, is a buzzing, fast-paced metropolis with city skylines, parks, and museums, making it an ideal location for families. In 2013, Parents Magazine ranked it No. 9 in the "10 Best Cities for Families to Visit" (via Indianapolis Recorder), and it seems to have maintained its kid-friendly reputation ever since. It's known as the racing capital of the world with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it's home to the NCAA's headquarters, building an identity around hosting the crowds for some of the country's biggest sporting events.

While that might bring families to the Circle City, exhibitions, green spaces, and zoos keep them entertained and educated during the time in between. Spend the day riding the tethered balloon at Conner Prairie or learning about dinosaurs at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis — and that's before you've even made it to the zoo or a ballgame. We've gathered six of Indianapolis' top family-friendly outings, each one proof that this Midwestern capital has plenty to offer beyond the racetrack. Some have top-rated reviews, and others have honored recognitions, but all of these destinations prove to be among the most fun stops in and around the city.