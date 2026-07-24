6 Fun Family-Friendly Outings In Or Around Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana, is a buzzing, fast-paced metropolis with city skylines, parks, and museums, making it an ideal location for families. In 2013, Parents Magazine ranked it No. 9 in the "10 Best Cities for Families to Visit" (via Indianapolis Recorder), and it seems to have maintained its kid-friendly reputation ever since. It's known as the racing capital of the world with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it's home to the NCAA's headquarters, building an identity around hosting the crowds for some of the country's biggest sporting events.
While that might bring families to the Circle City, exhibitions, green spaces, and zoos keep them entertained and educated during the time in between. Spend the day riding the tethered balloon at Conner Prairie or learning about dinosaurs at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis — and that's before you've even made it to the zoo or a ballgame. We've gathered six of Indianapolis' top family-friendly outings, each one proof that this Midwestern capital has plenty to offer beyond the racetrack. Some have top-rated reviews, and others have honored recognitions, but all of these destinations prove to be among the most fun stops in and around the city.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum seems like an obvious start, but its track record — pun intended — backs up why it made the list. It's on the same grounds as the raceway, which hosts one of the world's largest events, the Indy 500, and the International Historic Motoring Awards honored it with "Museum or Collection of the Year" in 2025. Exhibitions display classic race cars, professional drivers' history, and timelines of motor products. It's received nearly five stars on Google, and families say it's "well worth it. Kids wanted to go back the next day."
Indianapolis Zoo
It's not every day you see a penguin, meerkat, and tiger all in the same place, but at the Indianapolis Zoo, it is! Not only does it have an alphabet of animals on land and underwater, but the zoo also hosts events to get up close and personal with its exotic friends. Seasonally, it also hosts jazz shows, catering to a broader audience. It's been named one of the best-rated zoos in the Midwest, according to travelers. "Fun for all ages! ... My boys loved it," one mother mentioned via Google Maps.
Children's Museum of Indianapolis
In 2026, USA Today named the Children's Museum of Indianapolis the second-best children's museum on its Readers' Choice Awards 10Best list. Between larger-than-life dinosaur displays, space exhibits, and experiences that recognize international cultures, families can get a balance between education and fun. One guest revealed it was one of the best children's museums their family has visited: "There were so many hands-on exhibits that kept our kids engaged for hours." The attraction has close to five stars on Google Maps.
Conner Prairie
About a 30-minute drive north of Indianapolis, discover Conner Prairie in one of America's safest, most affordable destinations, Fishers, Indiana. Think nature walks, tethered balloon rides, and concerts. The property is a family-fun center, offering kids camps, 1859 Balloon Voyage tours, and craft beer tastings – for the adults, of course. U.S. News & World Report named it one of the best things to do in Indianapolis, and it's received over 4.5 stars on Google Maps, with visitors noting that there are a lot of places for kids to play.
White River State Park
Along the White River, you can explore a 250-acre state park. It's home to the zoo and Victory Field, but it's earned its place for its Canal Walk, museums — including the Eiteljorg Museum — and an IMAX theater. You can spend a day kayaking under the bridge, seeing live music at the amphitheater, or relaxing by the waterfront pavilion. Averaging 4.7 stars on Google Maps, guests note that it's an ideal spot for families, and it ranked No. 7 on USA Today's 10Best for "Best City Park" in 2023.
Victory Field
Home of the Indianapolis Indians, Victory Field comes alive during baseball season and remains an attraction for fans to visit off-season. Like any good ol' American pastime, games are ideal for family outings: They're full of energy, there's entertainment between innings, and concessions are flowing. In 2025, it was named one of the best minor league ballparks in the country (via USA Today), and it's received nearly five stars from reviewers on Google Maps, who call the atmosphere "kid friendly."