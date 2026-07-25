One Of Mississippi's Largest Natural Lakes Is A Premier Fishing Destination Full Of Endless Outdoor Fun

If you're looking for a glimpse into the American South's soul, you'd naturally gravitate towards the Mississippi River, the long watery spine that bisects so much of the nation's history and territory. Along its course, you'd find bayous, ponds, and lakes that fill out its story, including Lake Washington, one of Mississippi's largest natural lakes (and oldest). Its long history, first as part of the river itself, then as an orphaned appendage, makes it a key component of the Mississippi Delta region. A visit to Lake Washington can be considered a trip to the heart of the south itself, worthy of a weekend full of endless outdoor fun, with a premier fishing destination to boot, just over 30 minutes south of Greenville.

The 3,000-acre body of blue water is one of the state's largest that isn't artificial. Some estimates take into account the nearby bayou waters and wetlands, sending its size skyrocketing to 5,000 acres, per Lake Lubbers. Lake Washington is an oxbow, created when the Mississippi River diverted its course seven centuries ago. Completely disconnected, Lake Washington is free from the river's fluctuating water levels. The waters are bookended by cypress forests, with more of the trees hugging Lake Washington's western shore. Its also home to the ruins of the Mount Holly plantation, which casts a ghostly shadow at the lake's northeastern end.

Despite its rich offerings, Lake Washington may be living on borrowed time. Sediments washing into the lake have corrupted the water quality. Gradually, the runoff will fill the hole and turn it into solid land, but erosion control measures try to slow the transformation. All the more reason to grab a rod and reel and spend a weekend or longer there, while you still can.