One Of Mississippi's Largest Natural Lakes Is A Premier Fishing Destination Full Of Endless Outdoor Fun
If you're looking for a glimpse into the American South's soul, you'd naturally gravitate towards the Mississippi River, the long watery spine that bisects so much of the nation's history and territory. Along its course, you'd find bayous, ponds, and lakes that fill out its story, including Lake Washington, one of Mississippi's largest natural lakes (and oldest). Its long history, first as part of the river itself, then as an orphaned appendage, makes it a key component of the Mississippi Delta region. A visit to Lake Washington can be considered a trip to the heart of the south itself, worthy of a weekend full of endless outdoor fun, with a premier fishing destination to boot, just over 30 minutes south of Greenville.
The 3,000-acre body of blue water is one of the state's largest that isn't artificial. Some estimates take into account the nearby bayou waters and wetlands, sending its size skyrocketing to 5,000 acres, per Lake Lubbers. Lake Washington is an oxbow, created when the Mississippi River diverted its course seven centuries ago. Completely disconnected, Lake Washington is free from the river's fluctuating water levels. The waters are bookended by cypress forests, with more of the trees hugging Lake Washington's western shore. Its also home to the ruins of the Mount Holly plantation, which casts a ghostly shadow at the lake's northeastern end.
Despite its rich offerings, Lake Washington may be living on borrowed time. Sediments washing into the lake have corrupted the water quality. Gradually, the runoff will fill the hole and turn it into solid land, but erosion control measures try to slow the transformation. All the more reason to grab a rod and reel and spend a weekend or longer there, while you still can.
Have outdoor fun and reel in a keeper at Mississippi's Lake Washington
Like any aquatic destination, Lake Washington offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun, namely aboard a vessel. Its vast expanses make it ideal for boat-related adventure, including tubing, water skiing and pontooning, with eight public and private boat ramps that lets visitors bring their own vessel. Those who'd rather avoid the roar of an engine can paddle, with the cypress swamps providing plenty of room to explore. The lake's John Henry Slough, a Delta-specific flooded cyprus marsh, offers wildlife such as birds and reptiles, up close.
The lake's waters contain several species worthy of anglers' time and energy. Bass, bream, catfish, and crappie all call Lake Washington home. Some largemouth bass can reach the 10-pound range, though the crappie steal the show. Lake Washington is a prime destination for crappie, which usually reach the 1- to 2-pound range (some heftier catches push over 3 pounds). Some fishermen come from miles away to cast a line into the lake's waters. "Lake Washington can produce some giant crappie," Will Hutto of local Crappie Brothers Guide Service tells Today in Mississippi. "The lake is full of shad for crappie to eat and get fat."
The lake includes several artificial interventions, with 180 Christmas trees sprinkled about to help create a fish-friendly habitat (via the Mississippi Crappie Trail). If you're new to the crappie game, local guides along the lake are available to get you started on catching the species. Travelers arriving empty-handed can stock up at the two bait and tackle shops at the north and northeast end of the lake. As far as eating goes, if all the outdoors fun works up an appetite, then hit the Hot Tamale Trail, a mouth-watering Mississippi road trip route dedicated to the state's Delta delicacies.
The ins and outs of visiting Lake Washington
If fun on the water isn't enough, or you'd rather stay on land, the Mount Holly Plantation offers an engrossing look at a formerly ornate, now-abandoned antebellum brick mansion, whose 30 rooms, ballroom, Palladian archways, and 14-foot ceilings have been worn away by neglect and time. Although nature may be slowly engulfing it, the mansion offers a worthwhile subject for photographers. If you'd rather see a preserved estate, head over to Esperanza Outdoors. The local outfitter offers outings to hunt or explore the lake and its surroundings, while guests stay at the palatial Linden Plantation, the first to be settled in the area.
Lake Washington remains a distinctly local destination, so if you live within driving distance or happen to find yourself in the area, hop in the car. Those living farther afield will likely land at Memphis International Airport, a three-hour drive away. If, by any chance, you can finagle a flight to Mid Delta Regional Airport in Greenville (a lakefront weekend getaway with food, art, and attractions), you can reach the lake in under an hour.
If you'd like to stay right on the lake, Roy's Cabins and Campgrounds offers accommodations ranging from intimate one-bedroom cabins to duplexes. You can find cozier and more familiar hotel-style accommodations in Greenville. Given it's the Mississippi Delta, expect prohibitively hot summers, with high temperatures between 73 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit from May to September. If sweating in extreme humidity and heat bothers you, book a trip during the shoulder season. Be sure to stock up on bug spray before you visit — it's the Delta, after all. If you want an extra dose of charm and quirk, make the 45-minute trip to Leland, home to scenic street art and Kermit the Frog's birthplace.