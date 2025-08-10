This Mouth-Watering Mississippi Road Trip Route Is Dedicated To The State's Delta Delicacies
Tamales — a pre-Columbian staple common in Mexico, Central, and South America — arrived in America's Mississippi Delta via Mexican laborers. Also influenced by the Mexican-American War and Indigenous communities, the dish is an ancient delicacy still honored in the Delta today. In fact, Mississippi's unique Hot Tamale Trail road trip will take you into the wildest corners of the Delta, where hot, spicy, deep fried, steamed, and simmered tamales will delight both your taste buds and stomach.
Along the Mississippi Delta, you'll find many styles of tamales. Some don't even resemble the original dish anymore, but they're just as delicious. Traditionally, tamales are made using corn flour, various meats, and salsas. A very nutritious food, they're typically steamed and offer a good source of protein, a nice dose of carbs, plus fiber and vitamins. There are also sweet tamales, a type often found during Day of the Dead celebrations in Oaxaca and other Mexican destinations. Hot tamales, the variety popular in the Delta, use cornmeal and are simmered, creating a spicy juice. If you're ready to try them for yourself, this list of the best destinations along the Delta's Hot Tamale Trail can guide your way.
Experience the Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville
Let's start this list strong with the Delta's very own Hot Tamale Festival held every October in Greenville. Located two hours north of Jackson and two hours and forty minutes south of Memphis, Greenville is a lakefront city with fabulous art, historic sites, and of course, great food for those in search of the best hot tamales.
The festival is what makes Greenville the hot tamale capital of the world. It brings together thousands of people while emphasizing the history and culture around this delicacy. But Greenville isn't worth visiting just for the festival. While you're here, you might as well pay a visit to Doe's Eat Place located on 502 Nelson Street. This restaurant has specialized in hot tamales ever since it was founded back in 1941. Doe's tamale recipe is beef-based and features the spicy flavors so well known throughout the Delta. Along that same line, the fried tamales served by Hot Tamale Haven on 1640 Highway 82 E are another must you have to try.
You can reach Greenville by driving down either from Memphis on U.S. Highway 61 — home to one of America's most scenic road trips — or from Jackson on U.S. Highway 49. Those flying in can land at the Mid Delta Regional Airport (GLH) just 14 minutes away from town or the Memphis International Airport (MEM) two and a half hours away from Greenville.
Follow the Hot Tamale Trail to your next stop in Clarksdale
Also located close to Memphis — 90 minutes away to be precise — and little more than an hour from Greenville is Clarksdale, Mississippi's underrated "Home of The Blues." Several establishments in Clarksdale are famous for hot tamales, and spots like Abe's Bar-B-Q and Hicks' World Famous Hot Tamales make this city another must on the Hot Tamale Trail.
Hick's World Famous Hot Tamales is known for its distinctive Delta-style tamales, which have been made using Eugene Hicks' secret recipes since the 1960s. The restaurant also serves barbecue, burgers, and more. Find Hicks' famous and meaty hot tamales at 305 South State Street.
As for Abe's Bar-B-Q, don't let the name fool you — you'll discover some of the best tamales here, in addition to ribs, burgers, and other Southern delicacies. Dating all the way to 1937, the restaurant has seen owner Pat Davis Sr. experiment with both traditional recipes and with different combinations throughout the years. Some of these combos include chili, chili with cheese, and chili with cheese, tomato, and lettuce. This heirloom of a restaurant can be found at 616 North State Street.
Discover Ervin's Hot Tamales in the small town of Sledge
Another stop on the trail, Sledge is home to Ervin's Hot Tamales. Ervin's origins could be considered humble, with married couple Rosetta and Louis Ervin once selling tamales out of a small truck. Rosetta's interest in selling hot tamales began in the 60s, when her now late husband first acquired a tamale recipe. Today, Ervin's Hot Tamales has evolved from a truck to a small home kitchen, where you can try tamales and meet the couple's daughter Edna. While Rosetta has passed away, Edna continues the family tradition.
Sledge can be found almost 40 minutes northeast of Clarksdale. The town can be reached either by car via U.S. Highway 49 and State Highway 315. Another route will take you through Mississippi Highway 3 and Mississippi Highway 6. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) is the closest major air hub, one hour away.
Pair hot tamales with pizza in Indianola
Just 90 minutes to the south of Sledge on Mississippi Highway 3, you'll arrive in Indianola. Look for Pea-Soup's Lott-A-Freeze, which can be found at 809 Highway 82 West. Pea-Soup's has been around for over 55 years and, aside from hot tamales, specializes in traditional Delta and Southern dishes like catfish and barbecue.
The tamales here really stand out from the others on the Hot Tamale Trail, as this spot uses a secret seasoning blend. Pea-Soup's tamales can be served with chili as well as cheese, and if ordered as an entrée through the restaurant's catering services, they come with a side of saltine crackers.
Right beside Pea-Soup's Lott-A-Freeze, you'll find Lost Pizza. Surprisingly enough, you can indulge in some more tamales here. Pizza is also on the menu of course, but you'll want to try the hot tamales served with crackers and hot sauce. For an extra spicy culinary experience, pair this delicacy with hot wings.
Before leaving the Magnolia State, taste tamales in Jackson
Although it's not located along the Delta, Mississippi's capital city of Jackson is an amazing destination for foodies and just about anyone looking for a fun and happening destination within the Magnolia State. And when it comes to hot tamales, Jackson's Big Apple Inn (located on 509 North Farish Street and part of the 125-acre Farish Street Historic District) will not disappoint.
Founded by Juan "Big John" Mora, the restaurant dates back to 1939. Today, Juan's great grandson Geno Lee runs the place, once more highlighting tamales as a family heirloom in Mississippi. Along with the tamales, another of Big Apple's most sought-after dishes is pig ears — a popular ingredient in Mexican cuisine.
If coming into Jackson from western destinations, reach town via Interstate 55. If you're flying in, the closest airport is the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) located 17 minutes away from the city's center.