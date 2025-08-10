This Mouth-Watering Mississippi Road Trip Route Is Dedicated To The State's Delta Delicacies

Let's start this list strong with the Delta's very own Hot Tamale Festival held every October in Greenville. Located two hours north of Jackson and two hours and forty minutes south of Memphis, Greenville is a lakefront city with fabulous art, historic sites, and of course, great food for those in search of the best hot tamales.

The festival is what makes Greenville the hot tamale capital of the world. It brings together thousands of people while emphasizing the history and culture around this delicacy. But Greenville isn't worth visiting just for the festival. While you're here, you might as well pay a visit to Doe's Eat Place located on 502 Nelson Street. This restaurant has specialized in hot tamales ever since it was founded back in 1941. Doe's tamale recipe is beef-based and features the spicy flavors so well known throughout the Delta. Along that same line, the fried tamales served by Hot Tamale Haven on 1640 Highway 82 E are another must you have to try.

You can reach Greenville by driving down either from Memphis on U.S. Highway 61 — home to one of America's most scenic road trips — or from Jackson on U.S. Highway 49. Those flying in can land at the Mid Delta Regional Airport (GLH) just 14 minutes away from town or the Memphis International Airport (MEM) two and a half hours away from Greenville.