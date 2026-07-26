Nestled Between Indianapolis And South Bend Is Indiana's Charming Orchard With Fresh Bites And Trolley Rides

A drive through north-central Indiana's farmland eventually reveals rows of apple trees that have drawn visitors for decades. Here, in the charming town of Peru, McClure's Orchard makes for a versatile stop for kids and adults alike. There's the apple orchard, where families can pick their own freshly ripened apples and hop on a trolley tour through the groves. For adults, the estate's winery offers tastings that include some unique sips like a cider fermented with jalapeños or sweet blackberry wine. With both options in the same location, that means you could spend a morning collecting Pink Lady apples and top off with an afternoon hard cider tasting in a single outing — with plenty more to do in between.

The McClure's trees have a surprisingly deep history. They started as a few dozen apple trees planted around World War I, according to the farm news reporter AGDAILY. The McClure family took over the orchard in 1999, expanding it to have around 6,500 trees and over 100 varieties in total. They branched out into winemaking about a decade after opening. Even with its abundance of produce to attend to, McClure's Orchard has positioned itself as a destination that welcomes visitors. "A big part of what we do is try to get families outside," Jason McClure, one of the orchard's owners, told AGDAILY. The property has a few touches that make it different from your standard orchard — a trolley ride that takes you through apples and pumpkins galore, a band playing live music on some weekends, or a farm shop selling honey and applesauce.