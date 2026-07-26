Nestled Between Indianapolis And South Bend Is Indiana's Charming Orchard With Fresh Bites And Trolley Rides
A drive through north-central Indiana's farmland eventually reveals rows of apple trees that have drawn visitors for decades. Here, in the charming town of Peru, McClure's Orchard makes for a versatile stop for kids and adults alike. There's the apple orchard, where families can pick their own freshly ripened apples and hop on a trolley tour through the groves. For adults, the estate's winery offers tastings that include some unique sips like a cider fermented with jalapeños or sweet blackberry wine. With both options in the same location, that means you could spend a morning collecting Pink Lady apples and top off with an afternoon hard cider tasting in a single outing — with plenty more to do in between.
The McClure's trees have a surprisingly deep history. They started as a few dozen apple trees planted around World War I, according to the farm news reporter AGDAILY. The McClure family took over the orchard in 1999, expanding it to have around 6,500 trees and over 100 varieties in total. They branched out into winemaking about a decade after opening. Even with its abundance of produce to attend to, McClure's Orchard has positioned itself as a destination that welcomes visitors. "A big part of what we do is try to get families outside," Jason McClure, one of the orchard's owners, told AGDAILY. The property has a few touches that make it different from your standard orchard — a trolley ride that takes you through apples and pumpkins galore, a band playing live music on some weekends, or a farm shop selling honey and applesauce.
Picking and tasting at McClure's Orchard
The day's main event for many visitors at McClure's Orchard begins once the trolley sets off. The tractor-pulled trolley is a fun ride in itself, earning a fair amount of love from past visitors on Google Maps — one visitor calls it a "fall favorite for [their] family." The ride takes you out into the orchard, where you can pick your own apples or pumpkins. Apple picking season runs from mid-July to early November, while the pumpkin patch is open during the fall.
McClure's Orchard harvests aren't all just for show. The farm turns its apples, pumpkins, and more into yummy products. At the hilltop Apple Barn, you'll find variations of apple cider, applesauce, pies, and honey. Look for a few more special treats at the Cider House & Bake Shop building nearest to the orchard entrance. Here, you'll find apple dumplings, as well as warm pastries served with ice cream, which are a favorite among previous visitors. The building also houses the orchard's wine and cider tasting bar. Adults can sample from a vast selection that includes honey-fermented wine, dry red wines, traditional hard ciders, and even jalapeño ciders (which won an award at the 2026 Indiana Brewers' Cup Competition).
Whether you're coming for one of McClure's U-pick days or to stock up on fresh farm products, getting there is straightforward from nearby cities. The orchard is about an hour away from South Bend by car, or an hour and a half from Indianapolis. Stick around in Peru a little longer, and you can check out the International Circus Hall of Fame, one of the most underrated museums in Indiana. To extend your adventure, consider driving to Daleville, a family-friendly riverside town for floating, fishing, and paddling.