The 5 Most Underrated Museums Worth Visiting In Indiana, According To Reviews

As the world's RV capital, Elkhart is already a popular stop along Midwest road trip routes. And there's another reason to add it to your itinerary: it's home to the Hall of Heroes, one of the world's only superhero and comics museums. Hidden in an unassuming building on the north side of Elkhart just south of I-90, the Hall of Heroes houses over 70,000 comic books, including rare ones like first-edition Marvel comics. The collection also includes movie props like Captain America's original shield, original comic art, and more than 10,000 toys. Along with exhibits, there's an arcade area where you can play pinball or games like X-Men and Marvel Superheroes for free with your $10 admission ticket.

While comic books are the centerpiece of the museum, they're not all it celebrates. Fans of superhero movies and TV shows will also find lots of stuff to pique their interest, and the exhibit on Saturday morning cartoons is sure to trigger some nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the '60s through the '90s. As one visitor said on TripAdvisor, "Even if you're not so much into Superheroes this is still a cool museum. It's well laid out, they have a fantastic collection on display."

Another reviewer who visited with his family said, "Admittedly, the visit was more for myself than my wife and daughters, but they did enjoy the experience as well," adding that "the experience was well worth our time and money." One of the biggest surprises for many visitors is how much stuff the museum packs into a relatively small space. Most people spend between 45 and 90 minutes perusing the exhibits and playing in the arcade, and if you have any questions, owner Allen Stewart is often at the counter and happy to answer them.