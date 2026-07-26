Hawaii's Once-Bustling Sugar Plantation Town Is Now An Eerie Abandoned Ghost Town Reclaimed By Coastal Foliage

Growing up in Hawaii, the term "ghost town" wasn't something I readily associated with my home state. Hiking in the hills behind my house on Oahu, I'd sometimes come across old shacks or rusted vehicles that hinted at the communities that might have once thrived there, but ghost towns were something I assumed mostly existed on the mainland, in the tumbleweed-filled deserts of California or Arizona. Hawaii's statehood was too recent, the islands were too small, and the land too valuable to be sheltering abandoned century-old villages like Keōmoku, a former sugar plantation on the island of Lanai. Or so I thought.

Hawaii may not have as many ghost towns as Texas, which has as many as 511, or California, which has an estimated 346, but it likely has more than many people realize. By some estimates, Hawaii has 21 ghost towns, one of which is in the Guinness Book of World Records as the "largest medical ghost town" because of patients with Hansen's disease (leprosy) who were once quarantined there. Six of the ghost towns are within 50 miles of Honolulu, while others are scattered across the outer islands. Once bustling hubs for sugar mills and plantation villages, many are now abandoned ruins, rusting in the salty sea air and reclaimed by coastal vegetation.

Keōmoku was once home to about 2,000 residents at the height of Hawaii's sugar plantation era. Today, it's an eerie, overgrown ghost town where the crumbling remains of a boat, train, and sugar mill sit alongside a beautifully restored church. Though Keōmoku's remote location on the east coast of Lanai makes it a journey to reach, the site offers adventurous visitors a fascinating glimpse into plantation-era life in one of the world's most isolated island chains.