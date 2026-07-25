Just Outside Spokane Is Idaho's 'Recreational Mecca' City With A Recently Revitalized Downtown

Post Falls is a terrific place to experience Northern Idaho's splendor, especially along the Spokane River. The city hosts several riverfront parks with little beaches that are perfect for swimming in the summer, though the real name of the game is kayaking. The river's clear, cool waters are home to coves that are ripe for exploration, and in the spring the Post Falls Dam opens its floodgates, creating thrilling whitewater that experienced paddlers can try to tackle.

Anglers also flock to the river to try their luck at different times of the year. The Spokane is home to an array of species including redband, cutthroat, and brown trout, along with suckers and a healthy population of smallmouth bass. "Casting a line into the Spokane River is stepping into a living story—a river whose waters carry memories," wrote Marc Flint on the website The Triple Haul. "Memories held within fish, like redband trout and largescale suckers, still persisting after thousands of years." Just make sure to check the current fishing regulations and also purchase an Idaho state fishing license before grabbing your rod and reel.

For hikers and bikers, there are several quality trails in and around Post Falls. The Community Forest is a 500-acre woodland with 10 miles of paths that snake up and down hills, head through ravines, and follow the river. "Such a beautiful place!" reported one visitor on Google Maps, while another wrote, "Nice variety of trails, beautiful access to the river." You also shouldn't miss out on the Centennial Trail, a 24-mile mostly paved route that runs from the Washington state line to Coeur d' Alene — the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest."