Just Outside Spokane Is Idaho's 'Recreational Mecca' City With A Recently Revitalized Downtown
Northern Idaho, it seems, was custom-made for outdoor lovers. With deep lakes, fast-flowing rivers, mountains, forests, and large swaths of roadless land, the Gem State's upper territory is also home to a number of cool towns that make perfect bases of operations for local exploration, including Post Falls.
Situated on the other side of the state line just 30 miles east of Spokane, Washington, this town of around 48,000 residents has been described as a "recreational mecca" by the website Travel Lens, and for good reason. Post Falls sits along the banks of the Spokane River and is surrounded by arresting outdoor scenery, offering a multitude of opportunities for outdoor pursuits, including hiking, paddling, mountain biking, or casting a line for trophy fish.
However, there is more to Post Falls than just outdoor fun. The town itself offers plenty of diversions, with a revitalized downtown that's home to a number of good eateries and watering holes where you can grab a feed and wet your whistle after a long day of playing out in Mother Nature.
Dive into the great outdoors in Post Falls, Idaho
Post Falls is a terrific place to experience Northern Idaho's splendor, especially along the Spokane River. The city hosts several riverfront parks with little beaches that are perfect for swimming in the summer, though the real name of the game is kayaking. The river's clear, cool waters are home to coves that are ripe for exploration, and in the spring the Post Falls Dam opens its floodgates, creating thrilling whitewater that experienced paddlers can try to tackle.
Anglers also flock to the river to try their luck at different times of the year. The Spokane is home to an array of species including redband, cutthroat, and brown trout, along with suckers and a healthy population of smallmouth bass. "Casting a line into the Spokane River is stepping into a living story—a river whose waters carry memories," wrote Marc Flint on the website The Triple Haul. "Memories held within fish, like redband trout and largescale suckers, still persisting after thousands of years." Just make sure to check the current fishing regulations and also purchase an Idaho state fishing license before grabbing your rod and reel.
For hikers and bikers, there are several quality trails in and around Post Falls. The Community Forest is a 500-acre woodland with 10 miles of paths that snake up and down hills, head through ravines, and follow the river. "Such a beautiful place!" reported one visitor on Google Maps, while another wrote, "Nice variety of trails, beautiful access to the river." You also shouldn't miss out on the Centennial Trail, a 24-mile mostly paved route that runs from the Washington state line to Coeur d' Alene — the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest."
Experience the revitalized Post Falls
Over the past few years, Post Falls has gotten a facelift in the form of construction projects designed to revitalize the downtown. One new development is Post Falls Landing, a waterfront park that includes an amphitheater, a water fountain, and a gathering space that one reviewer on Google Maps described as "a beautiful park" and "great fun." According to the North Idaho Experience YouTube channel, there are also plans to construct 548 residential units and 46,000 square feet of commercial and office space next to the park, which will add more of an urban feel to the town.
Millworks is another one of Post Falls' renewal schemes. This $200 million mixed-use development project occupies a former lumber mill and features apartments, townhouses, office spaces, shops, and restaurants. "I wanted to live in a newer and nice community, and loved what they are doing here," wrote one happy resident on Google Maps. "They are making this the new downtown of Post Falls, basically."
Post Falls is also a great place to grab a bite and a drink, and one new spot is Eats on Spokane Street, which sits across the road from Post Falls Landing. This shed-roof pavilion hosts two restaurants — MelFit Healthy Kitchen and Nachos Cantina — and has space for up to seven food trucks. There are also fire pits, patios, grassy areas, and cornhole games, giving it an atmosphere described as "inviting and fun," by this customer on Google Maps, while another wrote, "Great vibes here!" Post Falls is about a 30-minute drive from Spokane International Airport. For more of Northern Idaho's goodness, check out Wallace — nicknamed the "Center of the Universe," or Priest Lake, which boasts secluded islands, beaches, and cozy lodging.