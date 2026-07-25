Forget Yellowstone, Visit California's Own Rare Geyser Escape With Lounge Areas, A Scenic Walk, And Farm Animals
Folks travel from far and wide to see Yellowstone National Park's trusty Old Faithful shoot boiling water into the Wyoming sky. The geyser is popular for its predictable eruptions, which occur several times each day. But it's not the only one of its kind in the world. You can find another aptly named water spout about 1,000 miles away on the West Coast.
The Old Faithful Geyser of California, as it's called, sits on the outskirts of the city of Calistoga on the northern edge of Napa Valley. The geyser came to be purely by happenstance. Back in the late 1800s, a pioneer struck gold — or rather, hot water — while drilling a well on his property, and the gusher was born. Although the opening was man-made, it's still very much a natural wonder. The eruptions are fueled by an underground volcano, making it a rarity all the same. According to the United States Geological Survey, there are fewer than 1,000 geysers on the planet today, roughly half of which are found in Yellowstone.
Unlike the rugged backcountry feel of its Wyoming counterpart, California's Old Faithful has a more laid-back atmosphere, surrounded by vineyards, tasting rooms, and the pretty countryside. The geyser is set on six acres of land, against a backdrop of palm trees and craggy mountain peaks. It's open every single day of the year, even when it rains — there are several covered lounge areas nearby to help you stay dry if it does drizzle. The park also features scenic walking paths, picnic areas, gardens, a petting zoo, and even a little museum to tour.
Take in the views of California's Old Faithful Geyser
The Old Faithful in California's hot springs-filled town of Calistoga is quite a sight to see. The geyser typically erupts about every 15 to 30 minutes, though some visitors have said the intervals can be a bit longer. There are several lounge areas scattered around the geyser, so you can take a seat as you wait for the water show. The gazebos have cushioned loungers and are covered, keeping you shaded and dry from the sun or rain. There are also several uncovered chairs a bit closer to the geyser if you don't mind braving the elements.
There's also a little picnic area decked with tables and chairs if you want to bring a snack or sip on some wine. If you forget your picnicware, there are utensils, glasses, and napkins available at no extra charge, as of the time of writing. Cheese, crackers, drinks, and other treats can be purchased at the on-site gift shop, too.
Consider exploring the scenic walking paths if you're up for taking a self-guided hike. Stroll grounds that were once inhabited by the Wappo people. Stop and read the interpretive signs around the park to learn more about the geyser and its eruptions, along with other geothermal features in the area. One previous visitor highly recommends that others "spend the time waiting for [Old Faithful's] eruption with a walk around the grounds viewing [these] interesting geologic displays." You'll also come across a small water fountain and native plant garden, where you may be able to catch a glimpse of some birds or butterflies.
Meet the farm animals around Old Faithful Geyser
The Old Faithful Geyser of California lies between State Routes 128 and 29 near the winding Napa River, making it a great destination for travelers exploring some of the most unique roadside stops across America. Once there, remember that the water gusher isn't the only attraction to see in the park. There's also a little farm area, where you can pet a variety of furry animals. Some of the hay-munching residents include horned sheep, llamas, and mountain goats. Just be sure not to scare the Tennessee fainting goats, which have a condition called myotonia congenita that causes their muscles to stiffen when they're startled.
Head over to the geology museum, which one visitor described as "very informative." There, you can learn more about the history of the park and tour exhibits about some of the Earth's most fascinating features, including volcanoes, earthquakes, and geothermal phenomena. Be sure to check out the seismograph, an instrument that can track earthquakes and other ground vibrations. If you're looking for more outdoor fun around the area, California's underrated Robert Louis Stevenson State Park is only about an 8-mile drive to the north.