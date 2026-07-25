Forget Yellowstone, Visit California's Own Rare Geyser Escape With Lounge Areas, A Scenic Walk, And Farm Animals

Folks travel from far and wide to see Yellowstone National Park's trusty Old Faithful shoot boiling water into the Wyoming sky. The geyser is popular for its predictable eruptions, which occur several times each day. But it's not the only one of its kind in the world. You can find another aptly named water spout about 1,000 miles away on the West Coast.

The Old Faithful Geyser of California, as it's called, sits on the outskirts of the city of Calistoga on the northern edge of Napa Valley. The geyser came to be purely by happenstance. Back in the late 1800s, a pioneer struck gold — or rather, hot water — while drilling a well on his property, and the gusher was born. Although the opening was man-made, it's still very much a natural wonder. The eruptions are fueled by an underground volcano, making it a rarity all the same. According to the United States Geological Survey, there are fewer than 1,000 geysers on the planet today, roughly half of which are found in Yellowstone.

Unlike the rugged backcountry feel of its Wyoming counterpart, California's Old Faithful has a more laid-back atmosphere, surrounded by vineyards, tasting rooms, and the pretty countryside. The geyser is set on six acres of land, against a backdrop of palm trees and craggy mountain peaks. It's open every single day of the year, even when it rains — there are several covered lounge areas nearby to help you stay dry if it does drizzle. The park also features scenic walking paths, picnic areas, gardens, a petting zoo, and even a little museum to tour.