This Underrated California Wine Country State Park Has Challenging Hikes And Incredible Views

California is a go-to destination for anyone who loves the outdoors. You can find some fantastic hikes in California's famed Yosemite or visit one of the state's impressive 280 parks. One of the lesser known of California's state parks is Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. It's in the heart of wine country, a little over 30 minutes from the town of Calistoga, a Napa Valley city known for its hot springs, and just over a two-hour-drive west of Sacramento. And despite being so close to a town, once you get out into the park, you really feel like you're in the middle of the wilderness, with rigorous hikes and fun climbing accompanied by stunning views.

The park gets its name from the author Robert Louis Stevenson, who most famously wrote "Treasure Island." In 1880, he and his wife Fanny Van de Grift Osbourne spent their honeymoon in the area, living for a couple of months in a former mining bunkhouse on the side of Mount St. Helena. You can read about their time there in Stevenson's book "The Silverado Squatters."

Although the bunkhouse itself is no longer there, you can find a plaque that marks the spot where the bunkhouse was on the west side of the park via the Stevenson Memorial Trail. This trail is about 1.3 miles one-way, with some sharp switchbacks through the woods to the bunkhouse site.