New Mexico's High-Desert Gem Near Albuquerque Is A Route 66 Pit Stop With Canyon Views And Charming Landmarks

Drive just east of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the city's grid gives way to the rugged slopes of the Tijeras Canyon. One of the small communities you pass through when heading out of Downtown Albuquerque and into the canyon is Carnuel, a residential neighborhood along the historic path of U.S. Route 66. Carnuel is perhaps less flashy than more well-known Route 66 attractions — no neon signs or souvenir shops greet road trippers here. Nevertheless, the community makes a rewarding stop for its mountain scenery, with a touch of roadside charm offered by landmarks like a historic church and an interesting metal sculpture.

At almost 6,000 feet above sea level, according to the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, Carnuel sits where Albuquerque's high desert begins climbing into the Sandia Mountains farther east. A couple of hiking areas in Carnuel's limits make for convenient spots to pull over and climb into the canyon. You'll get broad canyon vistas among desert vegetation such as junipers, cottonwoods, and yuccas. Even if you don't take on a trail, you could pull over for photos with one of the community's roadside curiosities. That makes it a detour worth considering, whether you're following the Route 66 path or simply looking to spend an afternoon outside Albuquerque.