New Mexico's High-Desert Gem Near Albuquerque Is A Route 66 Pit Stop With Canyon Views And Charming Landmarks
Drive just east of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the city's grid gives way to the rugged slopes of the Tijeras Canyon. One of the small communities you pass through when heading out of Downtown Albuquerque and into the canyon is Carnuel, a residential neighborhood along the historic path of U.S. Route 66. Carnuel is perhaps less flashy than more well-known Route 66 attractions — no neon signs or souvenir shops greet road trippers here. Nevertheless, the community makes a rewarding stop for its mountain scenery, with a touch of roadside charm offered by landmarks like a historic church and an interesting metal sculpture.
At almost 6,000 feet above sea level, according to the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, Carnuel sits where Albuquerque's high desert begins climbing into the Sandia Mountains farther east. A couple of hiking areas in Carnuel's limits make for convenient spots to pull over and climb into the canyon. You'll get broad canyon vistas among desert vegetation such as junipers, cottonwoods, and yuccas. Even if you don't take on a trail, you could pull over for photos with one of the community's roadside curiosities. That makes it a detour worth considering, whether you're following the Route 66 path or simply looking to spend an afternoon outside Albuquerque.
Roadside stops along Carnuel's Route 66
According to TheRoute-66.com, Carnuel sits on the 1937 alignment of Route 66 — the rerouted stretch of America's iconic, must-do road trip that carried cross-country travelers through Albuquerque and Tijeras Canyon for decades. Though several classic roadside stops — including a trading post and motel — no longer exist on this corridor, Carnuel still maintains a bit of its roadside flair. One of the first landmarks you see coming into Carnuel from the Albuquerque side is the "Aluminum Yucca" sculpture. The sculpture, towering 22 feet, was made by Gordon Huether, who notes on his website that it's a tribute to Route 66's roadside nostalgia. It's made of aluminum salvaged from aircraft fuel tanks. You can get up close to the sculpture by hiking from the Trail 365 trailhead off of Camino De La Sierra NE. Hiking blogger Dog of the Desert puts it at about a half-mile hike each way.
A stop that requires no hiking is the Santo Niño Church, a quick turnoff from the historic Route 66. The church dates to 1898, though it was rebuilt in the 1960s, according to Bernalillo County. The church itself makes for a distinctive photo-op. Then, look out over the ridges behind it, and you might spot a white cross affixed to the top of a hill, placed there by a priest in the 1930s. One other landmark that's easy to miss in Carnuel sits a bit farther east along the route: a natural feature called Glacier Boulder. The huge boulder sits right next to the road at the entrance to DUB-L-EE Construction.
Explore the Tijeras Canyon in Carnuel
Views of the Tijeras Canyon's ridges are bountiful all along the roadways running through Carnuel. If it inspires you to hike out into the canyon to take in more of the scenery, you're in luck: A few trails set off from Carnuel. An easy and engaging option is the Sensory Trail at the Tijeras Bio-Zone Education Center, close to the "Aluminum Yucca" sculpture. It's an ADA-accessible and kid-friendly path that has interactive elements like rocks you can touch and panels that educate visitors about the surrounding ecosystem.
To head deeper into the canyon with a slightly more challenging route, you could check out the Three Gun Trailhead, connecting to a trail system that threads through the Sandia foothills. One route suitable for a moderate-level hike is the 3.3-mile Three Gun Springs Loop. The trail ascends through some pine trees — it's within the Cibola National Forest, a backdrop of countless trails and activities — culminating at a canyon viewpoint. One Google Maps reviewer wrote, "Beautiful views of the mountains and interesting birds along the trail." Black-chinned sparrows, crissal thrashers, and hepatic tanagers are some of the birds with frequent observations on eBird here.
Coming from Downtown Albuquerque, it's about a 15-minute drive to Carnuel. That makes it easy to explore as a short trip outside the city. You could also pair it with some of Albuquerque's own must-visit Route 66 stops.