Between Salt Lake City And Provo Is Utah's Escape With Mountain Trails And A Historic Railway
Known for its outdoor activities and rural small town vibe, Heber City offers an escape to the countryside with mountain trails and scenic railroad rides to keep visitors busy. Hidden in the Heber Valley in northwest Utah and surrounded by the Wasatch Mountains, the city attracts hikers, bikers, and family explorers who come to the region for lakeside adventures and a glimpse into the valley's historic past.
Heber City was established by British settlers in the 19th century and named after a Mormon leader. When the Heber Valley Railroad was constructed in the late 1890s, Heber City rose in prominence in the valley and became a transport hub for the wider area. Today, easy access and a range of outdoor activities make it a compelling destination for travelers looking for a relaxing break with authentic experiences and nature immersion.
Heber City is about an hour's drive southeast of Salt Lake City and just about 28 miles northeast of Provo, so it's an accessible spot for a weekend break away from the urban bustle. The drive into Heber City sets the scene for your visit, passing reservoirs and valleys with the Wasatch Mountains as a backdrop.
Hike and bike scenic mountain trails in the Heber Valley
Surrounded by the peaks and valleys of the Wasatch Mountains, Heber City has an extensive network of trails on its doorstep. There are more than 400 miles of hiking and cycling routes in the valley, ranging from short family-friendly nature strolls to challenging treks through rugged mountain terrain. The abundance of trails and scenic views suggests that Heber City might be one of the most underrated towns in the Mountain West for outdoor enthusiasts.
In nearby Wasatch Mountain State Park, just west of Heber City, hikers and bikers have plenty of options with over 40 miles of trails to discover. The 10-mile WOW Trail is a favorite downhill mountain course for two-wheeled explorers from May to October, while the 15-mile out-and-back Deer Creek Trail gives hikers scenic views of the Deer Creek Reservoir, with the Heber Valley train trundling by. For an easier hike suitable for families and wildlife lovers, the Cascade Springs Interpretative Trail is a short boardwalk loop surrounded by nature. Visitors have seen otters and beavers here, as well as fish in the peaceful ponds.
Meanwhile, up in Jordanelle State Park, just to the north of Heber City, the Coyote Canyon Loop is a challenging 23.2-mile bike trail, with views out across the valley from the mountain foothills. A shorter, more kid-friendly hike in this area is the flat Provo River Trail, which is less than 2 miles and follows the riverbank with views of Mount Timpanogos from the shoreline. The Utah's Adventure Family blog recommends doing this hike in the morning, when there's more shade during summer.
Ride the historic Heber Valley Railroad in vintage carriages
If you're into history as well as mountain scenery, a ride on the Heber Valley Railroad is a unique way to explore the area. This green valley feels like a little Europe with scenic towns and lakes that give it an alpine vibe. Seeing the landscape reveal itself from the railway carriage is a unique experience. Known locally as "The Heber Creeper," this is the only historic railroad in Utah. Visitors can enjoy a ride on this heritage train, with regular departures from the depot in Heber City. Seats are generally preassigned, so make sure everyone in your group is booked on the same order so you can sit together.
The scenic train route through the valley crosses the Provo River, with views of the Wasatch Mountains throughout the journey. Visitors ride in vintage passenger cars pulled by a steam locomotive on an excursion straight out of the history books. As one Tripadvisor user comments, "The ride is scenic, relaxing, and has that cool old-fashioned train vibe that makes the whole thing feel special." Moose, eagles, and deer are sometimes seen from the carriage, so keep your eyes peeled. You'll pass the Deer Creek Reservoir, too, where birds like ospreys and cranes like to hang out.
Themed journeys put a unique spin on some of the railroad rides, with wine and cheese tastings, sing-alongs, and train trivia evenings all enjoyed on board. Some trips focus on the kids, like the Princess and Pirate Train, featuring costumed hosts and entertainment, and a journey centered around a certain boy wizard sure to be a hit with "Harry Potter" fans. For a bit of festive flair, seasonal journeys with live entertainment on board include the family-friendly North Pole Express in winter and the Halloween Express in October. For more unique train journeys in the U.S., check out Pittsburgh's historic railway ride on the Monogahela Incline in Pennsylvania.