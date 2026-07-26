Between Salt Lake City And Provo Is Utah's Escape With Mountain Trails And A Historic Railway

If you're into history as well as mountain scenery, a ride on the Heber Valley Railroad is a unique way to explore the area. This green valley feels like a little Europe with scenic towns and lakes that give it an alpine vibe. Seeing the landscape reveal itself from the railway carriage is a unique experience. Known locally as "The Heber Creeper," this is the only historic railroad in Utah. Visitors can enjoy a ride on this heritage train, with regular departures from the depot in Heber City. Seats are generally preassigned, so make sure everyone in your group is booked on the same order so you can sit together.

The scenic train route through the valley crosses the Provo River, with views of the Wasatch Mountains throughout the journey. Visitors ride in vintage passenger cars pulled by a steam locomotive on an excursion straight out of the history books. As one Tripadvisor user comments, "The ride is scenic, relaxing, and has that cool old-fashioned train vibe that makes the whole thing feel special." Moose, eagles, and deer are sometimes seen from the carriage, so keep your eyes peeled. You'll pass the Deer Creek Reservoir, too, where birds like ospreys and cranes like to hang out.

Themed journeys put a unique spin on some of the railroad rides, with wine and cheese tastings, sing-alongs, and train trivia evenings all enjoyed on board. Some trips focus on the kids, like the Princess and Pirate Train, featuring costumed hosts and entertainment, and a journey centered around a certain boy wizard sure to be a hit with "Harry Potter" fans. For a bit of festive flair, seasonal journeys with live entertainment on board include the family-friendly North Pole Express in winter and the Halloween Express in October. For more unique train journeys in the U.S., check out Pittsburgh's historic railway ride on the Monogahela Incline in Pennsylvania.