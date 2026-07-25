Oklahoma City's Underrated Urban Gem Has A Sporty Appeal With Park Beauty And A Family-Friendly Splash Pad

Make no mistake: Oklahoma City is a dynamic city that has great food, spirits, and art. There's another good reason to go there, too. Spanning 70 acres, Scissortail Park is a lawn-rich, well-designed outdoor expanse dotted with decorative gardens right in the heart of the city. Previous visitors have noted that the park lacks trees large enough to provide ample shade, but one Google reviewer explained, "The park somehow manages to feel both expansive and intimate at the same time." It's a wonder that Tripadvisor ranks this urban gem as only No. 34 among things to do in the city, as it drew 75,000 guests its opening weekend in 2019, and numbers have risen to over 1.2 million visitors a year since then.

And while it may be overshadowed by more popular OKC attractions, like the nearby Myriad Botanical Gardens, Scissortail Park invites visitors to relax on the park's manicured lawns, to get active at an array of sports facilities, and to cool off on hot days at the park's giant sprayground. The sprayground earned the No. 1 spot as the "Best Splash Pad" in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and it's easy to see why. The family-friendly sprayground spans rows of jets that splash visitors with refreshing mists and arcs of clear water.

Scissortail's Upper Park lies between Oklahoma City Boulevard and Skydance Bridge, while Lower Park is just south of that, between Interstate 40 and the Oklahoma River. While not on the list of America's most walkable cities, you can easily get to the park via the Oklahoma City Streetcar; just hop off at the Scissortail Park stop.