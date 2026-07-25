Oklahoma City's Underrated Urban Gem Has A Sporty Appeal With Park Beauty And A Family-Friendly Splash Pad
Make no mistake: Oklahoma City is a dynamic city that has great food, spirits, and art. There's another good reason to go there, too. Spanning 70 acres, Scissortail Park is a lawn-rich, well-designed outdoor expanse dotted with decorative gardens right in the heart of the city. Previous visitors have noted that the park lacks trees large enough to provide ample shade, but one Google reviewer explained, "The park somehow manages to feel both expansive and intimate at the same time." It's a wonder that Tripadvisor ranks this urban gem as only No. 34 among things to do in the city, as it drew 75,000 guests its opening weekend in 2019, and numbers have risen to over 1.2 million visitors a year since then.
And while it may be overshadowed by more popular OKC attractions, like the nearby Myriad Botanical Gardens, Scissortail Park invites visitors to relax on the park's manicured lawns, to get active at an array of sports facilities, and to cool off on hot days at the park's giant sprayground. The sprayground earned the No. 1 spot as the "Best Splash Pad" in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and it's easy to see why. The family-friendly sprayground spans rows of jets that splash visitors with refreshing mists and arcs of clear water.
Scissortail's Upper Park lies between Oklahoma City Boulevard and Skydance Bridge, while Lower Park is just south of that, between Interstate 40 and the Oklahoma River. While not on the list of America's most walkable cities, you can easily get to the park via the Oklahoma City Streetcar; just hop off at the Scissortail Park stop.
Stay active at Scissortail Park
At 54,000 square feet, the Great Lawn in the Upper Park provides ample space to take a load off while enjoying the scenery. Site of concerts and community events, you can also fly kites or have a picnic there. The lawn is nicely interspersed with flowering plants, benches, and paved walkways. Views of Devon Tower and the rest of the Oklahoma City skyline can be seen, a reminder that you're not too far away from the central, go-to Oklahoma City downtown neighborhoods.
For sportier hangs, assemble your team and hit the courts and fields at Lower Scissortail Park. You'll be spoiled for choice with a double basketball court, four pickleball courts, a turf soccer pitch, and a futsal court. Rentals are first-come, first-served, so sign up in advance to reserve your spot. Becoming a park member gets you various discounts and perks, but otherwise, prices start at $30 per hour for pickleball and cap at $150 per hour for a full-pitch reservation on Sundays. For a dash of retro flair, roller skating happens at the Sky Rink on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Scissortail Boathouse is open on Friday evenings and weekends in the Upper Park. Pedal boats, canoes, and kayaks can be rented at a very reasonable $15 an hour per boat. That's no surprise, as Oklahoma City was one of three cities in the state ranked as America's 10 most affordable cities. Many of the attractions at the park, like the sprayground, are free. The giant splash zone draws kids in for a playful romp and is lauded by parents for being clean, fun, and conveniently next to a playground. Children should be accompanied by an adult at all times, and for good measure, it's recommended that they wear water shoes.