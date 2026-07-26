Canada's Cute Little Scottish-Inspired Town Is A Perfect Toronto Day Trip With A Picturesque Downtown

Were it not for the motorists driving on the right side of the road and the Canadian license plates, you may think you'd dropped into Scotland while passing through Fergus, Ontario. Originally named Little Falls for the small cascades found running through town, today you'll hear it affectionately and justifiably dubbed "Little Scotland" at times. Founded in 1833 by Scottish immigrants Adam Fergusson and James Webster, the town of Fergus became a destination for their fellow Scots to settle in once established. It was an unwritten rule that, up until about 1850, only Scots were allowed to buy property within the 7,000 acres originally purchased by Fergusson and Webster. When an influx of Irish immigrants arrived, Webster founded the town of Arthur nearby in 1840 to accommodate them.

Today, quaint Fergus, an idyllic day trip from Toronto, still extols its northern European origins. Street names, like Edinburgh Avenue and Argyll Street, reflect the town founders' roots. And just like Scotland's prettiest villages with their picture-perfect streets and vibrant culture, Fergus offers its own charm and historic buildings, most constructed with local limestone quarried from the banks of the Grand River. Many of these century-old structures can be seen in Fergus' picturesque downtown. Take a self-guided walking tour here to see churches, inns, and the town's very first dwelling. Visitors can dine, drink, and even stay the night in these heritage sites and experience a touch of Scotland without crossing the Atlantic.