Florida's Underrated Daytona Beach Suburb Is A Peaceful Retreat With Historic Charm, Local Eats, And River Views
Stunning beaches and the Daytona International Speedway might be the major draws bringing in several million visitors annually to the Floridian hotspot of Daytona Beach. But the suburbs around the city are not to be missed, either — especially for travelers looking to get off the beaten path, slow down the pace, and opt for a destination that offers a more serene vacation energy while still having plenty to do and see. One appealing option is Holly Hill, which has a population of around 13,000 people and provides a suburban feel, with easy proximity to the shores of Daytona Beach. In this welcoming suburb, you'll find a rich history, tasty cuisine, and scenic river views to enjoy, making it well worth the visit.
Getting to tree-lined, welcoming Holly Hill is simple: it's under 10 minutes by car from Daytona Beach or a 15-minute bus ride. So whether you're looking for an easy stroll along the river or a spot to base yourself that offers a respite from the larger city's hustle and bustle without sacrificing access to it, this tranquil suburb makes for an ideal retreat for Daytona Beach-goers eager to spend time in a less-touristed area. From its numerous parks to its community events to its walkability, Holly Hill offers a slice of peaceful small-town ease that is almost as refreshing as a dip in the cool ocean nearby. Not to mention, once you're in Holly Hill, you can relax at the highly-rated River Lily Inn Bed and Breakfast and enjoy its delightfully old-school ambiance.
Dig into Holly Hill's delectable food
Much like the fresh, local eats of the St. Petersburg suburb of Treasure Island, Holly Hill punches far above its weight when it comes to its abundance of local eateries dishing up mouthwatering fare. One popular spot not to be missed is Fraze's Scratch Cookin'. With a slogan that advertises: "Real wood. Real smoke. Real family flavor," this easygoing spot serves up a variety of dishes, including sandwiches, burgers, and Southern-style dinners, all made (as the restaurant's name suggests) from scratch. But the real highlight at this mom-and-pop establishment is the "Killer" Cuban sandwich, which is the house specialty. On top of the food itself, diners also rave about the friendly service, and one Google reviewer goes as far as to say that "this is the kind of place you don't just stumble into often — it's worth the trip, worth the hype, and absolutely worth coming back to."
If you visit earlier in the day, another compelling option is Soul Coffee and Co., where you can grab an americano, matcha, or even a banana bread latte with a side order of a comforting and cozy baked good. This welcoming café also plays host to frequent community events, such as pottery classes, open mic sessions, and more, making it a mainstay in the local community of Holly Hill. Be sure to check the company's Facebook page or Instagram to see what events are coming up at the time of your visit.
Take in the historic vibes and enjoy river access
While Fort Moose State Park is a powerful historic site on Florida's Northeastern coast, Holly Hill also has a fascinating origin dating back to the early 1800s. The land that's now the town was parceled out by the then-Governor of East Florida, before being sold and resold by various landowners. According to the town's website, during the Prohibition era, Holly Hill was even home to prolific rum runner Bill McCoy — so if you've ever wondered where the common phrase "the real McCoy" came from, you can trace it back here.
Today, visitors can learn about all of this and more at the charmingly quaint Holly Hill Historical Museum and Education Center, where you'll find an array of enlarged photos, traveling exhibitions, and even a mural collage showcasing the town's yesteryear. Just be sure to call ahead to make an appointment. Nearby, outside City Hall, you'll also find the Merci Boxcar. This historic car was part of a train gifted to the United States by France as a thank-you after World War II: a heartwarming historic act of national friendship.
Historic charm aside, a big draw to Holly Hill is its location on the Halifax River. Make the most of the serene river views by visiting Riverside Park, an oasis that boasts a boat ramp, three fishing piers, a pavilion and picnic area, and restroom facilities. Whether you're casting a line, taking a vessel out on the water, or simply noshing on a picnic, time at this scenic public park (and on the river itself) will grant you a gorgeous aquatic backdrop that, as one Google reviewer puts it, offers a "total escape." And if, after your time in Holly Hill, you're craving more waterfront relaxation, head inland to paddle the Emerald Cut, one of Florida's only wild and scenic rivers.