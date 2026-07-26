Florida's Underrated Daytona Beach Suburb Is A Peaceful Retreat With Historic Charm, Local Eats, And River Views

Stunning beaches and the Daytona International Speedway might be the major draws bringing in several million visitors annually to the Floridian hotspot of Daytona Beach. But the suburbs around the city are not to be missed, either — especially for travelers looking to get off the beaten path, slow down the pace, and opt for a destination that offers a more serene vacation energy while still having plenty to do and see. One appealing option is Holly Hill, which has a population of around 13,000 people and provides a suburban feel, with easy proximity to the shores of Daytona Beach. In this welcoming suburb, you'll find a rich history, tasty cuisine, and scenic river views to enjoy, making it well worth the visit.

Getting to tree-lined, welcoming Holly Hill is simple: it's under 10 minutes by car from Daytona Beach or a 15-minute bus ride. So whether you're looking for an easy stroll along the river or a spot to base yourself that offers a respite from the larger city's hustle and bustle without sacrificing access to it, this tranquil suburb makes for an ideal retreat for Daytona Beach-goers eager to spend time in a less-touristed area. From its numerous parks to its community events to its walkability, Holly Hill offers a slice of peaceful small-town ease that is almost as refreshing as a dip in the cool ocean nearby. Not to mention, once you're in Holly Hill, you can relax at the highly-rated River Lily Inn Bed and Breakfast and enjoy its delightfully old-school ambiance.